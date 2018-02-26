Romelu Lukaku was the man of the match for his sensational performance in Manchester United's 2-1 victory against Chelsea in the Premier League match played at Old Trafford. The towering striker scored a goal himself and assisted another in his side's narrow victory.

It was supposed to be a nail-biting clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, and both the sides duly delivered it to the spectators at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s men emerged 2-1 triumphant in the battle of wits on a crisp Sunday afternoon which proved to be too problematic for goalkeeper David de Gea. The chief architect of the Red Devils’ victory was Romelu Lukaku, who scored a goal himself and set up another for Jesse Lingard in a fantastic fashion.

Chelsea dominated most of the first half and got a 1-0 lead over Mourinho’s men when Willian blasted a thunderous shot at the back of the net. But that lead lasted really short as Lukaku popped up in the box and equalised the score for his side. The towering Belgian produced a power-packed performance and should have comfortably scored a hattrick of goals if he had been more clinical in front of goal.

ALSO READ: Carabao Cup final: Manchester City buries Arsenal in one-sided competition

After several failed and threatening attempts, the former Chelsea man chipped a delightful cross to Lingard who executed a perfect header shot giving his side a lead over Antonio Conte’s men. The Englishmen’s strike proved to be the deciding goal as Manchester United comfortably absorbed all the pressure from Chelsea for the rest of the match and saw out a narrow but fantastic victory.

Before the start of the game, there was massive anticipation among fans regarding the possible inclusion of Paul Pogba in the starting lineup. The powerful midfielder was included in the squad but failed to make any significant impact.

Manchester United regained their second position in the Premier League table after temporarily losing it to high-flying Liverpool team. Chelsea sits at the fifth spot in the table 8 points clear of sixth-placed Arsenal and two points adrift of Tottenham that sits at the fourth spot.

ALSO READ: Arsenal’s lapses in concentration and unluckiness behind Man City defeat: Wenger

ALSO READ: Manchester United vs Chelsea: Can Mourinho, Pogba set their differences aside to floor Conte?

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App