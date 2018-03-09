Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku surmises that because of his soldier mentality, Red Devils head coach Jose Mourinho considers him as a sergeant at Old Trafford. Lukaku, who has been an integral part of Mourinho's United has made 28 games out of possible 29 in the Premier League this season. The former Chelsea and Everton striker shares a healthy relation with the Special One, who is well aware about his soldier mentality. Speaking ahead of the heavyweight clash with Liverpool, Lukaku said that Mourinho in his mind considers him as the sergeant at Manchester United.

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku surmises that because of his soldier mentality, Red Devils head coach Jose Mourinho considers him as a sergeant at Old Trafford. Lukaku, who has been an integral part of Mourinho’s United has made 28 games out of possible 29 in the Premier League this season. The Belgium international has netted 23 goals for the Red Devils this season after completing a £75million move from Everton in the summer transfer window. With United all set to host their arch-rivals Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League, Lukaku will be keen on excelling in his good run of form against the free-scoring side of Jurgen Klopp.

The prolific striker has scored goals equivalent to the tally of FC Barcelona forward Luis Suarez this season. Interestingly, Lukaku has scored more goals than Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, Inter Milan hitman Mauro Icardi and PSG’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbaape. The former Chelsea and Everton striker shares a healthy relation with the Special One, who is well aware about his soldier mentality. Speaking ahead of the heavyweight clash with Liverpool, Lukaku said that Mourinho in his mind considers him as the sergeant at Manchester United.

“I think the manager in his mind thinks that I’m like his sergeant on the pitch, and that’s strange for a striker because it’s usually the midfielders,” Lukaku was quoted as saying Sky Sports. “I’ve always worked hard and I’m grateful but at the end of the day, I’m a striker and I have to score goals,” he added. Lukaku is satisfied with the work rate he is delivering to his club and always gives first importance to the team. “I think the work rate I am delivering to the team is a lot and he knows he can come to me whenever. I will always put the team first ahead of myself and that’s something I told him, I said ‘the team is the most important thing,” Lukaku added.

