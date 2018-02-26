Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku slammed his critics after club's 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League. The Belgian who bagged the man of the match award for his goal and assist against his former club has demanded more respect from the critics who had written him off against the top six clubs.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku after producing a match-winning performance against his former club Chelsea has demanded more respect from the pundits who he believes have been too harsh on him too soon. The Belgian hitman scored and assisted one in United’s latest Premier League triumph at Old Trafford to architect Jose Mourinho’s master class over Conte. He flourished well in a diamond formation backed well by Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. The £75million striker ever since joining Manchester United in the 2016 summer transfer window has faced the axe from a number of football pundits for his inefficiency against top six Premier League sides.

Former United superstar and football pundit Gary Neville had earlier slammed Lukaku for his poor run against the top sides and had bashed his records against them. However, Lukaku rose to the occasion against Chelsea to shut his critics with a man-of-the-match performance and his first ever goal against one of the top six sides (Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool). Lukaku was heavily involved in United’s display as he produced one of the finest performances of the season against the reigning champions.

“You expect a bit more respect but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch,” said Lukaku in a post-match interview after Chelsea win. The Belgium international scored the equaliser for United after Willian put Chelsea ahead with a powerful shot past De Gea in the 32nd minute. Chelsea’s lead lasted only for seven minutes as Lukaku slotted home the first for his side capitalising well on a horrendous defensive error from the Blues. He later assisted substitute Jesse Lingard for the second goal which proved to be decisive for Mourinho’s team.

High on confidence, the Belgian striker wants to keep working hard and be more effective in front of the goal. He is aiming high and wants to win trophies with United rather than winning individual honours. “I know that I can improve, and I want to improve and really work hard. I want to win trophies. We are still in the fight in two competitions. It’s not going to be easy but it’s a nice challenge,” said Lukaku.

“As long as I win, and I lead my team to winning that’s when I will be really satisfied. As a football player, I don’t play for the individual. I think a lot of big players that we recognise today in the game are players who have won something, and I want to be part of them,” he added.

Lukaku was brilliant on the pitch against Chelsea with a will to win that was evident in his display but he has a long way to go before he could cancel out the critics who corner him for his dull display against the top dogs. He has so far scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season to take his goal tally to a staggering 98 overall. He has so far scored 23 goals for Manchester United across competitions.

