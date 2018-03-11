Premier League on Saturday saw a string of exciting drama as Manchester United secured a superb victory against Liverpool while Chelsea downed Crystal Palace in a toughly contested match. The drama unfolded at West Ham when a couple of fans invaded the pitch during the shambolic performance by their team against Burnley.

An enraged West Ham fan ran to the middle of the pitch with a corner flag during the game

The main highlight of Saturday’s Premier League round was Manchester United’s triumph at Old Trafford against Liverpool. Home-grown talent Marcus Rashford was the hero for his side as he scored a fantastic first-half brace handing his side an emphatic 2-1 victory. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Frimino were cut out frustrated figures as they failed to make an impact in the game. The only consolation for Jurgen Klopp’s men came through Sadio mane’s cross which Eric Bailley flicked into his own net.

It was a similar scoreline at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea earned a hard-fought victory against a struggling Crystal Palace. After Willian scored an early goal for his side, Martin Kelly piled more misery on his side by gifting an own goal seven minutes later. Roy Hodgson’s men struggled to find an opening through a resolute defence of Chelsea. Although Patrick van Aanholt provided a late consolation in the injury time but it was just not enough as Conte’s side took away all the three points.

ALSO READ: Read full Manchester United vs Liverpool match report

West Ham United suffered a shambolic 3-0 humbling at the hands of a spirited Burnley as the Hammers now sit just 3 points clear of relegation zone. After a quiet first half, Burnley dismantled the hosts courtesy of Ashley Barnes’ opening goal and a terrific brace from Chris Wood. The crowd at the London stadium, literally, erupted and invaded the pitch to confront the poorly performing West Ham players but it was later contained.

Elsewhere, Leicester City registered a stunning 4-1 away victory against West Brom Albion. Routine scorers Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were on the scoresheet for the Foxes while Salomon Rondon struck the only goal for West Brom.

Newcastle secured a 3-0 win against Southampton, thanks to a brace scored by Kenedy while Cenk Tosun continued his fine form for Everton helping them earn a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park against Brighton. Elsewhere, Huddersfield and Swansea played a drab draw on Saturday night football.

ALSO READ: Big blow to Manchester United and Arsenal’s summer plans as transfer target Marco Reus extends contract with Borussia Dortmund

ALSO READ: La Liga: Cristiano Ronaldo powers Real Madrid to 2-1 win against Eibar

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App