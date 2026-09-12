Premier League Sep 12 Schedule: From Liverpool vs Fulham to Chelsea vs Hull City, Check All Matches Today, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Details and More

Premier League Sep 12 Schedule: The Premier League returns with a packed schedule on Saturday, September 12, with six matches taking place across England. Liverpool will host Fulham at Anfield, while Chelsea will face Hull City at Stamford Bridge. Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are also in action. Here are all the details, including match timings, venues, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

Premier League September 12 Matches: Schedule and Timings

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford: 7:30 PM IST, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England

7:30 PM IST, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: 7:30 PM IST, Villa Park, Birmingham, England

7:30 PM IST, Villa Park, Birmingham, England Chelsea vs Hull City: 7:30 PM IST, Stamford Bridge, London, England

7:30 PM IST, Stamford Bridge, London, England Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town: 7:30 PM IST, Selhurst Park, London, England

7:30 PM IST, Selhurst Park, London, England Liverpool vs Fulham: 7:30 PM IST, Anfield, Liverpool, England

7:30 PM IST, Anfield, Liverpool, England Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: 10:00 PM IST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Liverpool vs Fulham: Match Details

Liverpool will take on Fulham at Anfield in one of the key fixtures of the Premier League schedule on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Chelsea vs Hull City: Match Details

Chelsea will face Hull City at Stamford Bridge in another 7:30 PM IST kick-off. The Blues will look to make the most of home advantage and secure an important result in the league.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Match Details

Aston Villa will host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, with the match also scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Both sides will be looking to claim three points in the Premier League encounter.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town: Match Details

Crystal Palace will meet Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park in another Saturday evening fixture. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Match Details

Tottenham Hotspur will face Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the final Premier League fixture of the day. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch Premier League Matches Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the Premier League matches live on Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Premier League Matches Live Streaming in India?

The Premier League matches can be watched live streaming in India on the JioHotstar platform.