Mohamed Salah was on top of his game in Liverpool's Premier League outing against Watford as he helped the Merseyside register an emphatic 5-0 victory over the visitors at Anfield. The Egyptian scored four goals while assisted another and took his goal tally in the current season to 28 goals, 4 more than second-placed Harry Kane.

After sustaining a miserable defeat at Manchester United last week, Liverpool bounced back to winning ways with a sensational 5-0 victory against a sorry Watford on Saturday in a Premier League match played at Anfield. Once again, the chief orchestrator of the Reds’ triumph was their star man Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian proved impossible to contain by the visiting players as he thwarted the opposition’s defence with four beautiful goals. Roberto Firmino was also on the scoresheet courtesy of Salah’s assist.

Jurgen Klopp’s men got off to a flying start when Mohamed Salah made a marauding run in the box and gave a poacher’s finish in the 4th minute of the game. After the first goal, Liverpool were largely ineffective in the first half as they failed to make any significant impact in the final third despite controlling much of possession. Watford defenders kept the defensive wall water-tight and frustrated the attacking trio of Liverpool – Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The Hornets’ defence switched off just before the half time as Mohamed Salah capitalised on the opportunity immediately making it 2-0 for the hosts. The former Roma winger continued his unbelievable touch of the ball in the second half as well. In the 49th minute, he layed a simple pass to Roberto Firmino, who gave a memorable finish to the ball.

Salah then took his league goal tally to 27 in the 77th minute and put the final nail in Watford’s coffin with a sublime finish just five minutes before the final time. The Egyptian has now scored 28 goals and provided 9 assists in Premier League alone as Liverpool trails second-placed Manchester United closely in the Premier League table.

