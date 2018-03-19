Mohamed Salah has been in red-hot form scoring consistently for Liverpool across competitions, but the club still lacks a strong presence at the back despite having Virgil Van Dijk donning the responsibilities. Former England star and Sky Sports pundit Tony Cottee has pointed out two major areas where Liverpool need to work to challenge for the title next season.

Jurgen Klopp has handpicked his current Liverpool side and is shaping up a formidable squad at the Anfield which could be ready to deliver the title in coming years. While the German coach may have filled his attacking unit with a plethora of attacking firepower in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the back line remains an area which requires amendments. The signing of tall and sturdy Virgil Van Dijk might have brought some stability in the defence but a lot of work still needs to be put in to ensure Klopp’s men are right up there challenging for the ultimate prize.

Former English footballer and Sky Sports pundit Tony Cottee suggested two signings which according to him can help Liverpool challenge for the title next season. Liverpool with their fabulous front three have plundered goals across competitions and have become unstoppable in attack, Cotte rightfully has pointed out that the Premier League giants need to get the steel at the back to and beef up the defence which has been a problem from Klopp since him taking charge at the Anfield. A goalkeeper and a centre-back is what Klopp’s need to complete his jigsaw believes Cottee.

“I’m not convinced with the goalkeeper scenario, with either [Simon] Mignolet or [Loris] Karius – they’ve been linked with Jack Butland and he’d be good,” said the Sky Sports Pundit while analysing Liverpool’s squad on Premier League Daily show on Sky Sports. Liverpool have been linked with a number of goalkeepers lately with Stoke City’s Jack Butland and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as their top priorities but Cottee insists a central defender will complete the incomplete backline as Van Dijk needs a partner before it gets too late.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba slammed by Manchester United fans for posting pictures of new hairstyle on Instagram

Talking about Liverpool’s top goal scorer this season, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Cottee reckoned that Liverpool can ask for a fee close to £150m if Salah had to leave. The Egypt magician was on target four times as he single-handedly ran riot at Watford handing them a 5-0 humiliating defeat in the Premier League. “Coutinho went for £146m and I think Liverpool would want a similar amount to even consider it (selling Salah),” Cottee told Premier League Daily. Salah took his Premier League goalscoring tally to 28 to lead the race for the golden boot.

ALSO READ: Karthik, Messi, Ronaldo, Shi Yuqi: A tale of 3 sports, 4 heroes and a blockbuster Sunday!

ALSO READ: Luke Shaw disappointed with Jose Mourinho’s criticism but will not leave Manchester United

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App