Making headlines in the world filled with transfer rumours, Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld is the next player which is likely to leave Mauricio Pocchetinho's side. This news have emerged after the Premier League club failed to reach an agreement with players’ representatives. Alderweireld joined Spurs after a noticeable season on loan with Southampton and is currently running out of contract as his commitment to Tottenham will end in June. Spurs can extend his contract for another year but the extension will come with a clause.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld can leave Mauricio Pocchetinho’s side after the Premier League club failed to reach an agreement with players’ representatives. Alderweireld, who joined Spurs after noticeable season on loan with Southampton is currently running out of contract as his commitment to Tottenham will end in June this year. As per reports, Tottenham Hotspur can extend his contract for another year but the extension will come with a clause. If Mauricio Pocchetinho’ men chose to extend Alderweireld’s contract for next year then they will also be adding a £25 million release clause in his current contract.

Sources also said that Mauricio Pocchetinho is now looking to get rid of the former Atletico Madrid defender and is willing to entertain deals around £44million. Spurs are most likely to accept bids around the speculated £40million mark. With the heavyweight clubs Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and FC Barcelona lurking to get signatures of Alderweireld, the North London club are likely to cut a lucrative deal for the Belgium defender. Alderweireld started his professional career at Ajax and won three consecutive Eredivisie titles with the Dutch club.

ALSO READ: Find out how FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi overcame his puking problem

Reportedly the Belgium defender is seeking an appraisal wants Poccetinho to increase his weekly wages to £180,000-a-week. While the same amount given by Jurgen Klopp to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, Alderweireld wants Spurs to do justice with his salary. With the looming uncertainty about Alderweireld future at White Hart Lane, Spurs are expected to confirm Alderweireld if they come across with a hefty price tag for the Belgium defender. After acquiring the services of PSG star Lucas Moura and defender Serge Aurier in the recent transfer windows, Alderweireld is the most favourite to make ways after witnessing a failure in his contract agreement.

ALSO READ: Why Arsene Wenger is still the man to bring back lost glory at Arsenal

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App