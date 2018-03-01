Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Teddy Sheringham praised Harry Kane and called him the only world class player England are going with in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 51-year old believes that there are good players but some of them cannot even get into their club teams, which is terrible for English football. The former Spurs' player said that he loves England manager Gareth Southgate as a man and a person and he likes what he is trying to do as a coach.

"You look around the rest of the team and, yes, there are good players," Teddy Sheringham said

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Teddy Sheringham hailed Spurs’ phenomenon Harry Kane as the only world-class player England are heading with in the upcoming Russia FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s men are joined with dark horses Belgium in Group G along with Panama and Tunisia. After their maiden triumph in the beautiful game in 1966, England have never been regarded as the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. With Harry Kane in blistering form for Spurs this season, things might take a U-turn for the Three Lions in this World Cup.

Singing praises of Harry Kane, the former Tottenham man Sheringham feels that England are likely to bite the dust in Russia. The 51-year old believes that England are expected to face intolerable levels of hardship if they want to challenge other strong contenders like Brazil, Argentina, Germany and France this season. Sheringham netted 11 goals for England in his 51 appearances. When asked whether England will be able to peak in Russia, Sheringham said it is essential to have at least two to three world-class players in order to win the World Cup and England only have Harry Kane.

ALSO READ: Atletico down to 19! After Carrasco now goalkeeper Moya leaves Madrid for Sociedad

After taking a glimpse at present of England, Sheringham asserted that there are good players but some of them cannot even get into their club teams. “You look around the rest of the team and, yes, there are good players but some of them cannot even get into their club teams, which is terrible for English football,” Sheringham was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. “I love Gareth as a man and a person and I like what he is trying to do, but he’s up against it,” Sheringham said.

ALSO READ: PSG confirm Neymar to undergo surgery on injured ankle in Brazil

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App