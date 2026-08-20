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Home > Sports News > Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba

Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba

Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba
Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 16:11 IST

Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Manchester City over a potential double deal for forwards Savinho and Omar Marmoush, while Manchester United are pushing to reach an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for midfielder Carlos Baleba. Negotiations for both deals are ongoing as clubs continue to work on their squads ahead of the new Premier League season. Here are the latest transfer updates and developments as of Thursday (Aug 20).

Tottenham Transfer News: Savinho and Omar Marmoush Talks Underway

Tottenham are negotiating with Manchester City over a possible double move for Brazilian winger Savinho and forward Omar Marmoush. Talks between the clubs are progressing, although an agreement has not yet been reached.

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Tottenham’s interest in Savinho dates back to 2025, when the 22-year-old decided to remain at Manchester City. However, he was restricted to just seven Premier League starts last season and is now considering a move away from the Etihad Stadium. City signed him from French club Troyes for a reported £30 million in 2024.

Omar Marmoush Transfer Latest

Marmoush joined Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported £59 million in 2025 but struggled for regular first-team football under Pep Guardiola during the 2025-26 campaign. The 27-year-old scored eight goals in 36 appearances across all competitions last season.

Manchester City have not publicly disclosed their valuation for either player, but the club would be expected to seek a significant return on both investments should the double transfer go ahead.

Tottenham’s Attacking Transfer Plans

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has already reshaped his midfield this summer, with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali arriving for a combined reported £185 million. The manager has also stressed the importance of improving an attack that scored only 48 Premier League goals last season as Spurs finished 17th.

Tottenham remain interested in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, but completing a deal for the Netherlands international alongside potential moves for Marmoush and Savinho could prove financially difficult.

Manchester United Transfer News: Carlos Baleba Talks Continue

Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion are in discussions over a transfer for midfielder Carlos Baleba. United have reportedly offered around £60 million (€70 million) plus £5 million in add-ons, although the proposal is currently below Brighton’s valuation of the Cameroon international.

Despite the gap in valuations, negotiations remain amicable and all parties are working towards an agreement that would take Baleba to Old Trafford. The 22-year-old is currently returning to fitness after an ankle ligament injury, but the problem is not considered serious and is not expected to keep him out for an extended period.

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Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba
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Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba

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Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba
Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba
Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba
Premier League Transfer LIVE Updates: Tottenham Advance on Omar Marmoush-Savinho Deal, Manchester United Push For Carlos Baleba

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