LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report

Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report

Vinicius Jr's future at Real Madrid remains under the spotlight as Arsenal reportedly showed their interest in the Brazilian winger. With contract talks yet to reach a breakthrough, Mikel Arteta is said to be personally driving the Premier League champions' pursuit of the Real Madrid star, while a potential €150 million move continues to fuel transfer speculation.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly told Vinicius Jr that he is central to Arsenal's plans for next season. Image Credit: X
Mikel Arteta has reportedly told Vinicius Jr that he is central to Arsenal's plans for next season. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 17:19 IST

Vinicius Jr to Arsenal: Premier League Champions, Arsenal are set to go all out in their bid to get Vinicius Junior to the North London club. Mikel Arteta, the club manager, is heading the charge for the headline transfer. According to reports, Arteta has conveyed his plans for the Brazilian winger. It is believed that Arsenal, as they continue their push for their maiden European title, would have Vinicius Jr at the centre of all their plans. At Real Madrid, the Brazilian forward is sometimes lost among the popularity of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, among other star players.

Arsenal Eager to Sign Vinicius Jr From Real Madrid

Arsenal’s deal is being brought to Vinicius. He knows that the manager’s plans for the new 2026-27 season would largely depend on him being present. The report says it is something he may no longer feel Real Madrid can guarantee him.

You Might Be Interested In

Vinicius’ representatives have refused to talk to anyone about the supposed contract with Arsenal. However, with Arteta taking charge of the transfer and the coaching staff passing along the plans shows the seriousness of Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius beyond just another summer transfer story.

Vinicius Jr to Meet Real Madrid Executives?

The Brazilian’s reaction is now the main focus of attention from Real Madrid executives following his return to the Spanish capital. It is likely that he will be having one of the most important meetings for his future. 

After the Brazilian star has considered Arsenal’s latest move, sporting director Andrea Berta, together with the members of the club, will then finally be the ones to decide if they are to push things forward with that deal, which may be one of the summer’s biggest transfers. The information suggests that a transfer deal may amount to approximately €150 million.

Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Contract in Focus

One factor favoring Arsenal is the contract status of Vinicius. The Brazilian only has one year left on his current Real Madrid contractual agreement, and this is usually a situation where a player gets transferred at a reduced price, though it does not mean it is a cheap deal.

Jose Mourinho Shares His Verdict

Earlier, Jose Mourinho had shared an indirect opinion on the transfer. The Portuguese manager via a statement from the club’s official website, had said, “I’m concerned about not having everyone, and I would like to have three weeks of work with the others. It’s not possible. On Monday, Vini Jr, Brahim, and Bernardo will arrive. Little by little, until the boys who played in the World Cup semifinals and final arrive, with the final being only Cucurella.”

Also Read: See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report
Tags: latest football news

RELATED News

Korea Masters 2026: Dates, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Prize Money, Withdrawals List And All You Need to Know About The BWF Super 300

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Pace Spearhead Miss ODI World Cup 2027? Fresh Report Raises Concern

See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours

Gianni Infantino’s Another Term as FIFA President in Doubt? Wales Withdraws Support After Failed FIFA Stake Sale Plan

Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict

LATEST NEWS

This Vijay Kedia-Backed Auto Stock Jumped Nearly 10% Today; What’s Fueling the Rally?

Did Preity Zinta Date Brett Lee? Former Australian Cricketer Finally Reveals The Truth Behind Years Of Rumours

Why FSSAI Banned Select Popular Whisky And Rum Brands In India

Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report

5 Mind-Bending Hollywood Thrillers You Should Watch Alone

Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’

Muthoot Finance Shares Collapsed 7% Despite Record Gold Loan Book – What Alarmed Investors?

Data Breach vs Data Leak vs Cyberattack: What’s the Difference?

Did Kangana Ranaut Take A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha? Actress’ ‘Islamic Marriages’ Remark Sparks Speculation

Why Did Sensex and Nifty Rally Today? What Powered Today’s Market Rally Beyond IT Stocks?

Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report
Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report
Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report
Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report

QUICK LINKS