Premier League Transfer News: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta Leads Blockbuster Move For Real Madrid Star — Report

Vinicius Jr to Arsenal: Premier League Champions, Arsenal are set to go all out in their bid to get Vinicius Junior to the North London club. Mikel Arteta, the club manager, is heading the charge for the headline transfer. According to reports, Arteta has conveyed his plans for the Brazilian winger. It is believed that Arsenal, as they continue their push for their maiden European title, would have Vinicius Jr at the centre of all their plans. At Real Madrid, the Brazilian forward is sometimes lost among the popularity of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, among other star players.

Arsenal Eager to Sign Vinicius Jr From Real Madrid

Arsenal’s deal is being brought to Vinicius. He knows that the manager’s plans for the new 2026-27 season would largely depend on him being present. The report says it is something he may no longer feel Real Madrid can guarantee him.

Vinicius’ representatives have refused to talk to anyone about the supposed contract with Arsenal. However, with Arteta taking charge of the transfer and the coaching staff passing along the plans shows the seriousness of Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius beyond just another summer transfer story.

Vinicius Jr to Meet Real Madrid Executives?

The Brazilian’s reaction is now the main focus of attention from Real Madrid executives following his return to the Spanish capital. It is likely that he will be having one of the most important meetings for his future.

After the Brazilian star has considered Arsenal’s latest move, sporting director Andrea Berta, together with the members of the club, will then finally be the ones to decide if they are to push things forward with that deal, which may be one of the summer’s biggest transfers. The information suggests that a transfer deal may amount to approximately €150 million.

Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Contract in Focus

One factor favoring Arsenal is the contract status of Vinicius. The Brazilian only has one year left on his current Real Madrid contractual agreement, and this is usually a situation where a player gets transferred at a reduced price, though it does not mean it is a cheap deal.

Jose Mourinho Shares His Verdict

Earlier, Jose Mourinho had shared an indirect opinion on the transfer. The Portuguese manager via a statement from the club’s official website, had said, “I’m concerned about not having everyone, and I would like to have three weeks of work with the others. It’s not possible. On Monday, Vini Jr, Brahim, and Bernardo will arrive. Little by little, until the boys who played in the World Cup semifinals and final arrive, with the final being only Cucurella.”

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