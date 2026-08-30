Premier League Transfer Window Live: Chelsea Sign Argentine World Cup Winner Emiliano Martinez From Aston Villa

Chelsea announced the signing of Argentina international goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year deal. The 33-year-old shot-stopper, who was part of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2022, joins the Blues as they strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season. Expressing his excitement after completing the move, Martinez said joining Chelsea was an easy decision for him and his family.

Martinez Signs for Chelsea

“I’m delighted to be at this football club,” Martinez said, as quoted by the Chelsea website. “Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon – I can’t wait to get started.”

“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do, and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match. I’m all passion, and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session, to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud,” he added.

Having started his career in the youth system of Independiente, Martinez completed a move to Arsenal in August 2010, aged 17. After several loans to gain first-team experience, he became a regular for Arsenal in the 2019/20 campaign, starting the last 11 matches and winning the FA Cup.

Martinez’s Career

He won the Community Shield at the start of the following season before signing for Aston Villa in September 2020. During his time in the Midlands, Martinez established himself as one of the world’s leading goalkeepers. He made 256 appearances for Villa across six seasons and lifted the UEFA Europa League in May, as quoted by the Chelsea website.

Martinez made his international debut in June 2021 and has since been Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper, earning 67 caps for his country. He has twice won the Copa America (2021 and 2024) with La Albiceleste and lifted the World Cup in 2022. Following those successes, Martinez received the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the world’s best-performing goalkeeper, at the 2023 and 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremonies.