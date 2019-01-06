Premier League: After facing a defeat on Thursday against Manchester City, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold advised his team to inspiration from Manchester City, reports. The Skyblues surpassed Reds on Thursday to take over the first position.

English footballer Alexander-Arnold, who plays as a right back for Liverpool, reportedly advised his side to take inspiration from the Manchester City, who stopped the winning streak of the sky blues. Earlier on Thursday, Liverpool faced a defeat by 2-1 at Manchester City’s home ground, Etihad Stadium. Manchester City secured the first position with a lead of four points and overtaken the Reds, followed by spurs on the third position.

The title race for the ongoing Premier League is getting excited with every match as the top clubs—Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are inches closer to each other. Followed by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

English footballer Alexander-Arnold said, “We’ve had a lot of wins this season and we were dreading this moment. In the back of our minds, we knew we would lose a game eventually because football is like that. But City lost their unbeaten record at Anfield last season, at the same time of year, they responded by going on another long run of winning games. That’s what the top teams do and it’s what we’ve got to do. Listen, this is a bitter one to take. What we’ve got to do is get better and move forward. We don’t let one defeat ruin our season.”

