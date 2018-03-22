West Ham United have banned five fans following incidents fo pitch invasions and chaos during their Premier League encounter against Burnley on March 10. The Hammers fans vented their frustration on the club administration after the game and gathered around the direct box area while throwing coins and other objects. West Ham co-owner David Sullivan was hit by a coin on his glasses following which the club took appropriate action.

West Ham United issued lifetime bans top five fans on Thursday after they invaded the pitch during the club’s Premier League encounter with Burnley earlier on Saturday, March 10. The five individuals have been banned from West Ham’s home and away games for throwing coins and other objects in front of the director’s box after the Hammers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Burnley. The London Stadium, home to West Ham was marred by at least four pitch invasions on March 10 as the supporters lost their calm after witnessing their club putting up yet another shambolic performance.

The particular game saw West Ham supporters express their fury to the club administration with protests inside the stadium. Five supporters who invaded the pitch during the match have been banned from attending any of West Ham games after the club director Trevor Brooking confirmed that co-owner David Sullivan, who was present in the director’s box for the match, was hit by a coin on his glasses. West Ham also confirmed that they are further investigating other such incidents of attempted pitch incursions and acts of violence through CCTV footages and expect to hand out more lifetime bans before they take on Southampton at home on March 31.

“West Ham United can confirm that swift and decisive action has been taken against a number of spectators who breached stadium regulations or were found to have committed acts of severe violence and physical aggression at our recent Premier League match against Burnley,” said a statement issued by the club.

“Lifetime bans from all West Ham United matches, both home and away, have today been issued to five individuals who crossed safety barriers to enter the field of play – a criminal offence that is a severe breach of stadium safety regulations – while a number of individuals have also been banned for life for violently throwing coins or objects with intent to injure or harm on the bridge directly in front of the directors’ box.”

“Furthermore, a number of additional incidents, including attempted pitch incursions and acts of violence, are currently being investigated in collaboration with stadium operators LS185 and the police. The club expects to issue further bans based on witness statements and the high-quality CCTV footage available, prior to our next home match against Southampton on 31 March,” the statement added.

West Ham despite bolstering their squad with some good signings before the start of the current season have failed to make an impact in the English top flight and are struggling to avoid relegation. The Hammers have collected only 30 points from 30 games suffering 14 defeats so far. They have lost their last three Premier League games to Liverpool, Swansea City and Burnley respectively.

ALSO READ: Manchester United move was abrupt: Alexis Sanchez explains torrid form

West Ham fans were seen angry and venting their frustration on the club administration after the Burnley loss. “When you’ve just lost 3-0, had people coming on to the pitch and a lot of people venting their frustration to the directors – that means the next five games at home look pretty bleak.

“There is no way the team is going to play and get the points to stay up under that sort of atmosphere. It is impossible. That atmosphere must never come back in the last five games otherwise the club is in serious trouble and the players won’t be able to deliver, said former English footballer and BBC pundit Sir Trevor Brooking on BBC radio.

ALSO READ: Ronaldinho steps into politics joins Brazilian Republican Party

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App