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Home > Sports News > Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More

Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More

Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Chelsea have new owners after Todd Boehly sold his stake in the club to Clearlake Capital. The development brings an end to Boehly's four-year tenure as chairman, with Clearlake now taking full control of the Premier League club. Here is everything you need to know about Todd Boehly, including his age, net worth, business interests and Chelsea ownership journey.

Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake - Check Age, Net Worth and More
Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake - Check Age, Net Worth and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 11:03 IST

Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Chelsea have new owners after Todd Boehly sold his stake in the club to Clearlake Capital. The development brings an end to Boehly’s four-year tenure as chairman, with Clearlake now taking full control of the Premier League club. Here is everything you need to know about Todd Boehly, including his age, net worth, business interests and Chelsea ownership journey.

Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly?

Boehly is an American businessman, investor and sports team owner who became the public face of Chelsea following the club’s £2.3 billion takeover in 2022. He co-founded Eldridge Industries and has been involved in several industries, including insurance, media, technology and real estate.

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Boehly also holds ownership interests in major American sports franchises, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously served as Chelsea’s chairman and was part of the ownership group alongside Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

Todd Boehly Sells Chelsea Stake to Clearlake Capital

Chelsea announced the ownership transition on Wednesday, confirming that Todd Boehly and fellow co-owner Mark Walter had sold their respective stakes to Clearlake Capital. The transaction gives Clearlake full control of the Premier League club, although Chelsea stated that there would be no changes to its day-to-day operations, leadership or strategy.

Speaking after the ownership change, Boehly described his time as Chelsea chairman as an honour and thanked the Premier League, coaches, players, staff and supporters. He also expressed confidence that the club was well positioned for continued success under Clearlake’s leadership.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea Ownership and Spending

Boehly became Chelsea’s prominent public representative after the £2.3 billion takeover in 2022. During his time as chairman, the club spent more than £1 billion on players and adopted a recruitment strategy focused heavily on young footballers and long-term contracts.

Chelsea’s highest Premier League finish under the new ownership came in the 2024-25 season, when the club finished fourth. Chelsea also won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup during that campaign. The club finished 10th the following season before appointing Xabi Alonso as manager.

Todd Boehly: Age and Personal Details

  • Full Name: Todd Boehly
  • Date of Birth: September 20, 1973
  • Age: 52 years (as of September 2026)
  • Birthplace: Fairfax County, Virginia, United States
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Businessman, investor and sports team owner

Todd Boehly’s Business Interests

  • Co-founder and Chairman: Eldridge Industries
  • Chairman: Eldridge
  • Sports Ownership: Co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Sports Ownership: Co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Former Role: Chairman of Chelsea FC
  • Co-founder: BlueCo

What is Todd Boehly’s Net Worth?

Todd Boehly’s estimated net worth is approximately $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion as of September 2026. His wealth primarily comes from Eldridge Industries, the holding company he co-founded, which has investments across insurance, media, technology and real estate.

Eldridge’s major holdings include Security Benefit and A24. Boehly’s sports ownership interests in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers have also contributed to his profile as a prominent figure in the American business and sports industries.

Clearlake Capital Takes Full Control of Chelsea

Boehly, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss previously held individual 12.8% stakes in Chelsea, while Clearlake owned 61.5%. Following the latest transactions, Clearlake has gained full control of the club, ending Boehly’s tenure as chairman while maintaining Chelsea’s existing day-to-day operations and strategic direction.

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Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More
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Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More
Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More
Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More
Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More
Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More

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