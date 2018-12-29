Tottenham, which had only last week usurped Manchester City from the second spot, is bound to lose that spot yet again. Pep Guardiola's men are expected to register an easy victory over a struggling Southampton team.

Tottenham Hotspurs were given a reality check by a rampant Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in a Premier League match played at Wembley. Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa scored a goal each to register an emphatic 3-1 victory over the North London outfit. Harry Kane was the sole scorer for the losing side. After the defeat, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are still placed at the second spot in the Premier League table but Manchester City has a game in hand and will have the opportunity to topple them from the runner’s up place on Sunday.

Riding high on two terrific wins in past week, 6-2 vs Everton and 5-0 vs Bournemouth, Tottenham started the game strongly and got a deserved lead in the 22nd minute when Harry Kane scored a wonderful strike from distance. However, the hosts failed to capitalise on the early lead and were brutally thrashed in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Willy Boly nullified Tottenham’s lead with a sublime finish while Raul Jimenez secured a fantastic goal to secure a lead over the hosts. In the 87th minute, Helder Costa put the final nail in Tottenham’s coffin by putting the ball into the net and making it 3-1 in Wolves favour.

