MS Dhoni made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket, said President Ram Nath Kovind during the 33rd convocations of the Ranchi University. President Kovind boosted confidence in students stating many people from Jharkhand have made the nation proud.

At the time, when people including some former cricketers have been talking and trying to pile on the misery on MS Dhoni to take retirement from the international cricket, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has praised the wicketkeeper-batsman. While addressing the 33rd convocations of the Ranchi University, President said MS Dhoni made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket. He added following a courtesy call, MS Dhoni met him at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday and he lauded him for maintaining such a low profile, people have been fond of his talent.

Motivating students and lauding the Jharkhand state, President added a few more names like ace archer Deepika Kumari and former Hockey captain of India, Jagpal Singh Munda. He said Albert Ekka, 1971 war hero who was conferred with the Param Veer Chakra posthumously, has been a great inspiration for the youth.

The students could take inspiration from their seniors and distinguished alumni of the Ranchi University, CM Raghubar Das and retired Supreme Court judge, Justice MY Iqbal, said President Kovind.

About MS Dhoni

The Jharkhand lad held the reins of Team India for over a decade and is the only man who lifting 2 World Cup trophies. MS Dhoni made Team India number 1 in all 3 formats-ODIs, Test, and T20I- and changed the approach of the team from playing safe to attack first. He has scored 10,773 runs in the blue jersey, while 4874 runs while donning the white kit.

As a captain, he has phenomenal records better than any other captain before him. In 199 ODIs, Team India won 110 matches and lost on 78 occasions. India’s win percentage under Mahi’s captaincy was 55.28. While in Tests, he led the team in 60 matches off which 27 were wins and 18 were defeats. However, 15 matches had no result. His Test win percentage is 45.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is famous for his lightning-fast reflexes and helicopter shot.

