Indian contingent has been performing outstandingly well at the 18th Asian Games Indonesia. With thumping victories in various sports, Indian players have managed to bad 36 medals including 7 gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze. Athletes have been performing their best and made the nation proud with their great skills and heart winning performances.
On the 8th day of the Asian Games 2018, team India clinched 7 medals with 5 silver and 2 bronze. The heroes of the day were equestrian Rakesh, Ashish, Jitender, Fouaad Mirza, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, who delighted the nation with their superb performances.
Lauding Indian athletes, President of India Ramnath Kovind, in a tweet said, “Congratulations Fouaad Mirza and the Indian Equestrian team of Rakesh, Ashish, Jitender and Fouaad for winning the Silver Medal in separate Equestrian events at the Asian Games 2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishments. Keep it up!”
Impressed with Indian players’ performances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Tweet said, “Seems like a great run for our runners in the AsianGames2018. The phenomenally talented Dutee Chand wins a Silver in the Women’s 100 m event. Well done!”
In another post, PM Modi congratulated Muhammed Anas Yahiya for winning a silver medal and making the country feel proud at the international event.
“My young friend Muhammed Anas Yahiya brings home a silver in the men’s 400m event. Good to see our athletes performing well in track events at AsianGames2018.”