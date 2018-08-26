President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian athletes for their great performances and making the nation feel proud at Asian Games 2018. On the 8th day of Asiad Games, Indian contingent bagged 7 medals including 5 silver and 2 bronze and raised the Indian medal count to 36.

Indian contingent has been performing outstandingly well at the 18th Asian Games Indonesia. With thumping victories in various sports, Indian players have managed to bad 36 medals including 7 gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze. Athletes have been performing their best and made the nation proud with their great skills and heart winning performances.

On the 8th day of the Asian Games 2018, team India clinched 7 medals with 5 silver and 2 bronze. The heroes of the day were equestrian Rakesh, Ashish, Jitender, Fouaad Mirza, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, who delighted the nation with their superb performances.

Lauding Indian athletes, President of India Ramnath Kovind, in a tweet said, “Congratulations Fouaad Mirza and the Indian Equestrian team of Rakesh, Ashish, Jitender and Fouaad for winning the Silver Medal in separate Equestrian events at the Asian Games 2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishments. Keep it up!”

Congratulations Fouaad Mirza and the Indian Equestrian team of Rakesh, Ashish, Jitender and Fouaad for winning the Silver Medal in separate Equestrian events at the @asiangames2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishments. Keep it up! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 26, 2018

India is delighted and proud of our sprinters @HimaDas8 and @muhammedanasyah for winning the Silver in the 400m events at the @asiangames2018. You showed exceptional grit and determination. Congratulations and best wishes for future endeavours #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 26, 2018

Impressed with Indian players’ performances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Tweet said, “Seems like a great run for our runners in the AsianGames2018. The phenomenally talented Dutee Chand wins a Silver in the Women’s 100 m event. Well done!”

Seems like a great run for our runners in the #AsianGames2018. The phenomenally talented Dutee Chand wins a Silver in the Women's 100 m event. Well done! @asiangames2018 pic.twitter.com/e1IbG4m8YK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2018

In another post, PM Modi congratulated Muhammed Anas Yahiya for winning a silver medal and making the country feel proud at the international event.

“My young friend Muhammed Anas Yahiya brings home a silver in the men’s 400m event. Good to see our athletes performing well in track events at AsianGames2018.”

My young friend @muhammedanasyah brings home a Silver in the Men’s 400m event. Good to see our athletes performing well in track events. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/C5fXrrBdDN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2018

Seems like a great day for the Bridge Team! Our Men’s team wins a Bronze and so does our Mixed Team. Congratulations to the contingent. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/PgpQX8WAMJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2018

