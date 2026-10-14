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Home > Sports News > Prince William Brings Cricket Legends Together! Ganguly, Rahane, Lara And Root Play Tennis-Ball Cricket In London

Prince William Brings Cricket Legends Together! Ganguly, Rahane, Lara And Root Play Tennis-Ball Cricket In London

Tennis-Ball Cricket: Sourav Ganguly, Ajinkya Rahane, Brian Lara, Joe Root and Harry Brook joined Prince William for a friendly tennis-ball cricket match on London’s The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace. The event celebrated cricket’s unifying spirit while raising awareness about environmental sustainability ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17, 2026.

Prince William Brings Cricket Legends Together! Ganguly, Rahane, Lara And Root Play Tennis-Ball Cricket In London

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 15:41 IST

Tennis-Ball Cricket: Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane joined cricketing legends and members of royalty in London for a friendly tennis-ball cricket match that celebrated the sport while promoting environmental sustainability. Invited by Prince William, the players participated in the event ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in Mumbai next month.

The match took place on The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace, a ceremonial road usually reserved for grand royal processions. The gathering featured several cricketing greats, including former India captain Ganguly, West Indies legend Brian Lara, and England stars Joe Root and Harry Brook, among others. The event marked the countdown to the Earthshot Prize ceremony, an initiative of The Royal Foundation.

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Ajinkya Rahane Shares Experience Of Playing Cricket With Prince William

Rahane, who recently called time on an illustrious career, described the tennis-ball cricket match as a memorable experience in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. He highlighted the shared love for cricket between India and the United Kingdom, while also stressing the importance of raising awareness about environmental sustainability ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai this November.

“Cricket has taken me to some remarkable venues across the world, but playing tennis-ball cricket right on The Mall in London with Buckingham Palace in the backdrop is an experience that will stay with me for a long time,” Rahane said.

He also reflected on spending time with Prince William and several familiar faces from the cricketing world, including Ganguly, Lara, Root and Brook, as the gathering celebrated the sport’s ability to bring people together.

“Yesterday was about celebrating the shared love for the game between India and the UK, but more importantly, shining a light on a cause that matters far beyond the boundary ropes. It was a privilege to spend time with Prince William and catch up with wonderful friends and icons of the sport Dada, Brian Lara, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Danni and everyone else who brought so much joy to the pitch. We spoke about the unifying spirit of cricket, our memories of playing in England and back home in India, and the responsibility we share toward the future,” he added.

Rahane Highlights Earthshot Prize’s Environmental Mission

Rahane also underlined the importance of collective efforts to protect the planet, comparing the values needed for environmental action with the discipline and teamwork associated with cricket.

“The energy was set for what promises to be an impactful moment: The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai this November. Repairing and protecting our planet across nature, clean air, oceans, waste reduction, and climate requires the same values the sport teaches us every day discipline, collective effort, and genuine intent. A memorable morning in London for a cause that deserves all our support. Looking forward to welcoming The Earthshot Prize to my home city next month,” he said.

Earthshot Prize To Be Held In Mumbai On November 17

Launched by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to discover, recognise and support innovative solutions to repair the planet. The initiative focuses on areas including nature protection, clean air, ocean conservation, waste reduction and climate action.

The sixth edition of the awards will mark the event’s debut in India. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026.

The friendly cricket match in London brought together prominent figures from sport and royalty while drawing attention to the environmental cause ahead of the upcoming awards ceremony. (With inputs from ANI)

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Prince William Brings Cricket Legends Together! Ganguly, Rahane, Lara And Root Play Tennis-Ball Cricket In London
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Prince William Brings Cricket Legends Together! Ganguly, Rahane, Lara And Root Play Tennis-Ball Cricket In London

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Prince William Brings Cricket Legends Together! Ganguly, Rahane, Lara And Root Play Tennis-Ball Cricket In London
Prince William Brings Cricket Legends Together! Ganguly, Rahane, Lara And Root Play Tennis-Ball Cricket In London
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