Prince Yadav Injury Update: Why Did India Pacer Leave The Field During IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I? Will He Return?

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Team India’s injury concerns continue to grow as Prince Yadav became the latest victim during the second T20I against Zimbabwe on July 25, Saturday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The right-arm pacer walked off the field after bowling only two deliveries of his second over, while holding his hamstring. Will the 24-year-old return to bowl his remaining quota in the second game in Harare.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Will Prince Yadav return to bowl his remaining quota of overs in Harare?

With Prince walking off holding his hamstring, the injury did look serious. There is no update on whether or not the 24-year-old will return but it looks highly unlikely and could well miss the final match too. Nevertheless, the tourists have the likes of Shivam Dube, Tilak Dube and Abhishek Sharma if they need to fill the quota. With the Men in Blue also setting a target of 220 and Zimbabwe currently struggling, they can afford to bowl part-time spin.

However, this also raises a wider concern for the Indian team, who have been struggling with injuries since England. Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana are all sidelined due to hamstring injuries. Jasprit Bumrah had sustained a knee injury, ruling him out of the series-deciding third ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Additionally, Shubman Gill had also suffered some cramps while batting in the opening ODI against England at Edgbaston despite not high temperatures during the match.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: How did Team India perform with the bat in Harare?

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is chasing his first series win as T20I captain but the toss didn’t go his way for the first time since he started leading the Indian side. The only change made by the Men in Blue is Yash Thakur, who is making his debut, getting drafted in the eleven for Ashok Sharma, who looked slightly off-colour in his maiden international appearance.

Although Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t trouble the scores by much, Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60*) ensured to take responsibility to take Team India to a mighty total. Blessing Muazarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Brian Bennett finished with one wicket apiece.

After going winless during the T20I series in Ireland and England, the Mumbai-born cricketer would have breathed a sigh of relief when India beat Zimbabwe in the series-opener by a convincing seven-wicket margin.