Prithvi Shaw-Akriti Agarwal Part Ways: Ex-Fiance Reveals Why Engagement Ended in Emotional Instagram Statement

India and Delhi Capitals cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s fiance Akriti Agarwal has confirmed their separation, six months after their engagement took place. In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Agarwal announced that they are calling it off by revealing that their goals and circumstances for the future were different, forcing them to part ways.

Akriti Agarwal requests for privacy and stopping speculation after confirming separation with Prithvi Shaw

In a statement on Instagram, Agarwal, a social media influencer wrote that there is plenty of affection between them but revealed that their future plans don’t match, making the decision to part ways as a mutual decision. She also wished peace and happiness for both wherever they end up and hopes for people to end speculation around their separation.

“With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways. I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space.”

It was in March that the two got engaged as pictures went viral on social media. However, a few months later, Agarwal’s cryptic social media post attracted eyeballs, suggesting being cheated on and it triggered questions about their relationship.

When did Prithvi Shaw last play professional cricket?

As far as Shaw’s last professional cricket appearance goes, the right-handed batter had featured for West Zone during the 2026 edition of Duleep Trophy 2026 but his performance was poor, making 22 and 6 as their side lost.

Despite scoring a hundred for India on his Test debut, the Maharashtra-born cricketer fell off the wagon terribly due to form and fitness issues. He was also once the first-choice opener for the Delhi Capitals before being dumped. He was bought by the Capitals for his base price in the previous auction but did not get a game in IPL 2026.