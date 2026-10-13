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Home > Sports News > Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’

Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have reunited after calling off their engagement in September 2026. The actor-influencer confirmed their reconciliation on Instagram, admitting outside opinions influenced her decision. The couple has chosen love, trust and understanding for their future together.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal in frame. Image Credit: Instagram/Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal in frame. Image Credit: Instagram/Prithvi Shaw

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 15:08 IST

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his fiance, actor-influencer Akriti Agarwal, have reunited weeks after previously announcing the end of their engagement. On October 12, Akriti confirmed their reconciliation in a social media statement, acknowledging that the views of those close to her had played a role in her earlier choice to break off the relationship.

The duo, who had announced their engagement in March 2026, have now decided to give their relationship a chance after talking through their problems. Shaw shared Akriti’s statement on his Insta story too, indicating that they have decided to give their relationship another try.

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Akriti Agarwal Admits She Was ‘Misguided’

Akriti shared a statement, titled ‘A Personal Clarification’, on Instagram. In the note, she said she had broken off her engagement to Shaw in September and realised she had been influenced by other people’s opinions.

“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me — who seemed to know our relationship better than we did — influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship,” she wrote.

Akriti also revealed that she had made the choice without having that vulnerable conversation that the relationship needed, and expressed regret for the decision, which she understood had hurt her husband.

The actor announced that the two had grown more communicative since then, found a middle ground and decided to give it another shot.

“We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again,” Akriti stated.

She added that she wanted their future to be guided by mutual understanding, trust and love, while requesting people to respect their decision as they begin a new chapter together.

Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal’s Engagement Timeline

Shaw and Akriti revealed their relationship before the 2026 Indian Premier League season and later announced their engagement on March 8. To mark the occasion, the cricketer used a cricket-themed caption, calling Akriti his “perfect innings”.

The couple announced their separation in September, with Akriti listing plans and differences of the couple’s goals and situations as the reason. She had then appealed for privacy from the media and not to assume on the reason behind the separation.

The new statement from them represents a reversal of that, though neither have confirmed everything about what contributed to their breakup.

Prithvi Shaw Focuses On Domestic Cricket

Then again, Shaw, who captained India at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, still looks to restore his form after not having found the right rhythm in domestic cricket for a while.

He started the 2026-27 domestic season with a promising 70 off 73 balls against Services for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy as their captain when Ruturaj Gaikwad was busy.

Back on the field and trying to make more headway, Shaw’s personal life has been back in the spotlight now that the couple has rekindled their marriage.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Joins LinkedIn at 37: ‘The Vision Is Clear’ — Inside His Big Plans for Indian Sport and Global Brands

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Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’
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Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’

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Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’
Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’
Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’
Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’
Prithvi Shaw And Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Reunite After Calling Off Engagement — ‘We Have Chosen to be Together Again’

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