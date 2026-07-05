Prithvi Shaw Cheating Controversy: Did Fiancee Akriti Agarwal Hint at Breakup With India Cricketer After Cryptic Instagram Story? Details Inside

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw and his fiancée Akriti Agarwal have caused a stir on the internet after speculation raged that the pair have had a falling out today. The hype came following viral screenshots of an cryptic Instagram story allegedly posted by the lifestyle blogger. Fans have been left stunned by the news after the couple tied the knot in their engagement ceremony last year. With neither person addressing the rumours they’ve now been seen to scrub their online profiles clean, suggesting the young couple could be going through a rough patch.

What Was Written In The Viral Instagram Story Screenshot?

The entire controversy erupted when internet users captured screenshots of an emotional statement uploaded to the official social media handle of Akriti Agarwal before it was reportedly taken down a few hours later. The text inside the viral upload pointed toward major breach of trust issues without explicitly mentioning any names.

“I got cheated so many times, still I didn’t say a single word. Still can’t believe that even after taking a step forward in life… He will always keep lying.”

The deeply personal nature of the message immediately triggered an avalanche of speculations, with fans linking the timing of the post directly to her current relationship status with the Delhi Capitals batter.

Social Media Activity Confirms Mutual Digital Distance?

While the authentic origin of the deleted story remains a subject of intense debate, the subsequent digital actions taken by both individuals have added substantial weight to the ongoing split rumours. A quick review of their official handles reveals that Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have completely stopped following each other on Instagram.

The popular actress has reportedly archived or permanently removed several high profile images from her primary feed, deleting the visible timeline of their public appearances. Interestingly, while the digital distance between the two remains evident, select celebratory photographs documenting their formal ring ceremony still remain visible on the cricketer official profile page.

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