India’s 8th youngest cricketer Prithvi Shaw is likely to make his debut against West Indies on Thursday at the Rajkot cricket stadium in Gujarat. In absence of regular opener Shikhar Dhawan, the 18-year-old cricketer is likely to start the innings for India with KL Rahul. On Wednesday, before the practice session, India skipper Virat Kohli said named the 12 member team for the first test match.

Prithvi Shaw earned a place in the team ahead of Mayank Agarwal. Shaw was also a part of the team India on England’s tour but did not get a game.

The BCCI selection committee has also called speedster Mohammad Siraj for the series against Windies. India is scheduled to play 2 Test match, 5 One Day International (ODI) and 3 T20I matches with West Indies.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have been picked for the series, while wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested. Similarly, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur will hold the pace attack in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads for India vs West Indies Rajkot Test:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

West Indies:

Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

