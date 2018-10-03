Myopia might like to call Prithvi Shaw gifted and innately talented but only the reason will see the sheer amount of hard work, determination and perseverance that the 18-year-old Mumbai lad has put in to shine brighter than the rest. Shaw's domestic records speak volumes of what he has achieved at such a young age.

It was in 1988 when Sachin Tendulkar announced his sheer prowess to the world with the bat and after having a ball for over two decades, the Indian cricket saw a new dawn in Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born batsman has been entertaining the masses since 2008 and remarkably, still playing to the peak of his powers. Apparently, there is a new man in town who is making the noise of the same magnitude that Tendulkar and Kohli made at youth level and the man is Prithvi Shaw.

Myopia might like to call Prithvi Shaw gifted and innately talented but only the reason will see the sheer amount of hard work, determination and perseverance that the 18-year-old Mumbai lad has put in to shine brighter than the rest. Shaw’s domestic records speak volumes of what he has achieved at such a young age.

Thanks to his stellar performances in domestic cricket, the Indian selection committee called him up for the last two Test matches during England series. Although the call-up went in vain as he could not feature in any of the Tests, but he banged the drums of his presence at the international platform.

On Wednesday, the selectors once again called up Prithvi Shaw for the West Indies series but this time, he is heavily touted to make his long-awaited debut in the first Test match which will start of Thursday at Rajkot. Shaw pipped the competition from Mayank Agarwal to secure a spot in the team.

Coming back to the point, Shaw has put in all the right steps in his career so far. He plays for MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai and has captained the famed Rizvi Springfield cricket team. He has worn the captain’s armband for Mumbai’s under-16 team and currently leads India national under-19 cricket team.

During his early years, he drew comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar due to his fantastic batting technique and tenacity to play long innings. Interestingly, Prithvi Shaw broke the national record for the highest individual score at any form of organised cricket just a week after Sachin retired from the international cricket.

Shaw has a long list of records to his name at the youth level and it has been barely a year to his first class cricket career. In 13 first-class matches, he has amassed 1398 runs at an average of over 60. What is more interesting is that he has struck 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries in those matches.

After scoring a sensational inning of 90 runs in a two-day practice match against West Indies ahead of the Test series, he was called up for the Indian cricket team yet again and this time out, he will certainly step out on the field in the iconic Indian shirt.

India will play their first Test match against West Indies on October 4 at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot and Prithvi Shaw is likely to open innings with KL Rahul in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested for the series.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More