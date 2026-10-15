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Home > Sports News > Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal

Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal

Prithvi Shaw Comeback: Prithvi Shaw is determined to return to the Indian cricket team after a challenging phase in his career. The 26-year-old is focusing on cricket, family and improving his work ethic while avoiding distractions. Recent domestic performances have renewed his hopes, but consistency remains key to achieving his comeback goal.

Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 11:49 IST

Prithvi Shaw Comeback: India batter Prithvi Shaw is determined to revive his cricket career by focusing on his performances, fitness and work ethic while keeping distractions at a distance. The 26-year-old says returning to the Indian team remains his biggest ambition, even as he looks to move forward from the setbacks that have affected his career.

Shaw, who once emerged as one of India’s most promising young batters, has spoken about his decision to keep his personal life private and concentrate on cricket and family. In an interview with India Today, he explained that he has stepped back from social media and is trying to give his full attention to the game.

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His comments come after a difficult period in his career, during which injuries, inconsistent performances and limited opportunities slowed his progress. However, recent domestic performances have offered him a chance to rebuild his confidence and push for another opportunity at the highest level.

Prithvi Shaw Explains Why He Is Avoiding The Spotlight

Shaw said he wants to protect his personal space and avoid unnecessary attention when he is away from the cricket field. He clarified that his decision to limit public outings is not simply about criticism but also about his discomfort with cameras following him during private moments.

Prithvi said he is now prioritising cricket, family and personal improvement over outside distractions.

The right-handed batter also indicated that public opinion is no longer his main concern. Instead, he wants to focus on the people closest to him and the habits needed to reach his goals.

Shaw acknowledged that he has made mistakes along the way but said he no longer wants to remain stuck in the past. His current routine includes spending more time indoors, watching shows and playing video games when he is not training or preparing for matches.

From Teenage Sensation To A Career Rebuild

Shaw first attracted widespread attention after scoring 546 runs in a Harris Shield school cricket match in Mumbai. He later captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018 and announced himself in international cricket with a century on his Test debut against the West Indies.

His international career, however, did not progress as expected. Shaw has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I, with his last international appearance coming against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

His struggles became more visible in 2024 when Mumbai left him out of their Ranji Trophy squad. He also went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by Delhi Capitals. Former India coach Greg Chappell subsequently wrote to him, encouraging him not to let earlier disappointments define his future.

Shaw responded with a productive domestic campaign in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season. He scored 537 runs in seven matches, including a remarkable 222 off 156 balls against Chandigarh. Delhi Capitals also brought him back for the 2026 IPL season, although he did not feature in a match.

India Comeback Remains Prithvi Shaw’s Biggest Goal

Shaw understands that returning to the Indian team will require consistent performances, particularly with competition for opening spots remaining strong. He believes putting the team first and maintaining the right work ethic will be important as he attempts to make progress.

Shaw made it clear that representing India again remains the main reason he continues to play cricket. He views the challenge as a personal battle rather than an attempt to silence critics.

For now, Shaw is focused on improving his game, spending time with family and allowing his performances to shape the next stage of his career. His international return remains an ambition, but he knows consistency will be essential if he is to earn another opportunity.

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Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal
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Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal

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Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal
Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal
Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal
Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal
Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Life, Says India Comeback Remains His Biggest Goal

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