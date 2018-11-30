Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the first Test Match owing to an ankle injury suffered while fielding in the tour game against the Cricket Australia's Board XI in Sydney. This news coming out just 6 days before the start of the series leaves the team management in a limbo. Shaw was impressive in his debut series against West Indies becoming the youngest Indian to score a century on his test debut.

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the first Test Match owing to an ankle injury suffered while fielding in the tour game against the Cricket Australia’s Board XI in Sydney. The 19-year old seemed to have rolled his ankle while attempting to take a catch on the boundary.

Shaw landed awkwardly on his left ankle and seemed to be in a lot of pain. He was helped off the pitch by the physios and was taken straight to the hospital for scans.

According to BCCI, scans have revealed that Shaw has suffered a lateral ligament injury and will not participate in the first match in Adelaide. Shaw will begin rehabilitation immediately to be available for selection at the earliest.

This news coming out just 6 days before the start of the series leaves the team management in a limbo. Shaw was impressive in his debut series against West Indies becoming the youngest Indian to score a century on his test debut. He went on to win the Player of the series award for scoring the maximum runs and thus booking his berth for the Australia series. Shaw also scored 66 in the ongoing practice match and was confident of retaining his place in the team.

India now have only 2 fit openers in the squad at the moment – Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, with Shikhar Dhawan being dropped for the series. Both Vijay and Rahul have been inconsistent and that would be a worry for Indian team that relies heavily on the top order. India have not named a replacement yet possibly waiting for details on Shaw’s recovery period. If Shaw is ruled out of the whole series, Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal are the most probable replacements. The first match begins in Adelaide from December 6.

Shaw, though lacks experience, would have been skipper Kohli’s choice to for the opening to take on the Aussie at Adelaide. He recently scored a century on Test debut last month and scored 237 runs overall in the two Test matches that he played against the West Indies.

As for the tours match, 5 Indian players have scored a fifty to get the match going after the first day being washed out due to rain. India India made 358 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while a Cricket Australia XI was 24 without loss on Thursday.

