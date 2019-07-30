19-year-old Prithvi Shaw has been suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for eighth months. According to BCCI, The Mumbai cricketer has been banned for taking the prohibited substance.

A BCCI release said, Shaw has unwillingly ingested one kind of prohibited substance, which can be mainly found in cough syrups.

Apart from Prithvi Shaw, two other domestic crickets have also been banned by the BCCI for ingesting the prohibited substance.

An official release said that the Mumbai cricketer provided a urine sample for an anti-doping test during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 22, 2019, in Indore. His sample was tested and was found to contain Terbutaline – a substance, which is on the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Ruling (ADR) article 2.1 on July 16, 2019, and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge.

However, Prithvi Shaw admitted the Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) but said that it was unintentional.

The BCCI is satisfied with Shaw’s explanation of taking Terbutaline unintentionally for treating a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. After taking all of the evidence and getting external advice, the Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) has accepted Shaw’s explanation of taking ADRV, and on that basis, the board has decided that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply.

