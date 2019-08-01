Prithvi Shaw took Banned substances after knowing all facts: The anti-doping manager of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Dr Abhijit Salvi took a stand for the board and said that Prithvi Shaw already knew that he is taking banned substances.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has faced a lot of allegations in concern of handling the young and new talents in consideration to the suspension of one the most talented young openers Prithvi Shaw and two other domestic cricketers due to violating the norms related to doping. Prithvi Shaw, who made his debut for team India against West Indies last year has been banned for a period of eight months after he was tested positive for a banned substance during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament which was held in the month of February. Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj of Rajasthan were also suspended for violating the anti-doping code of the cricket board.

Prithvi Shaw was tested positive for terbutaline which is basically a banned substance commonly found in cough syrups. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Shaw used a prohibited substance which can be commonly found in cough syrups. Terbutaline is one of the specifically prohibited substance in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

Shaw’s suspension is retrospective, starting from March 16, 2019, to November 15, 2019, which will make him unable to play India’s home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. Prithvi Shaw is the second high profile cricketer after Yusuf Pathan who has been suspended for violating doping codes of the cricket board. Yusuf Pathan was banned for a period of five months from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in January 2018.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s anti-doping manager Dr Abhijit Salvi has taken a stand for the cricket board and has said that the board puts all his efforts to make the Indian cricketers understand the importance of anti-doping programmes but players sometimes tend to ignore it or take it lightly.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App