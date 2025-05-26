Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
Priyank Panchal Calls It Quits: Announces Retirement From Cricket

His leadership skills were evident when he captained India A, showcasing his ability to mentor young talent on the national radar.

Priyank Panchal Calls It Quits: Announces Retirement From Cricket

Priyank Panchal Calls it Quits: Announces Retirement from Cricket


Veteran Gujarat cricketer Priyank Panchal has decided to hang up his boots, drawing the curtain on a remarkable career that spanned nearly two decades. The announcement of his retirement from all forms of cricket was confirmed by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Monday.

A Consistent Performer Across Formats

Panchal, who once captained India A and served as a pillar of Gujarat’s batting line-up, retires at the age of 35. He featured in 127 First-Class matches, accumulating 8,856 runs at an average of 45.18. His record includes 29 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

In List A cricket, he made his mark with 3,672 runs in 97 matches, maintaining a strong average of 40.80. He notched up eight centuries and 21 fifties. His T20 record includes 1,522 runs from 59 appearances, with a respectable average of 28.71 and nine half-centuries.

“Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Mr Priyank Panchal on a fantastic career. The batter has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Sunday May 26, 2025,” said GCA secretary Anil Patel in a statement.

A Career Highlighted by Leadership and Record-Breaking Feats

Known for his composure at the crease and steady presence at the top of the order, Panchal was more than just a run scorer. His leadership skills were evident when he captained India A, showcasing his ability to mentor young talent on the national radar.

“A right-handed batter, Priyank has donned the national colours for India A as a captain. He was prolific run scorer as an opening batter represented Gujarat CA in the domestic circuit for more then 17 years.”

His career peaked during the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season. Panchal amassed 1,310 runs, including a memorable unbeaten 314 — a personal best — which played a vital role in Gujarat’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

An Architect of Gujarat’s Golden Era

Panchal was instrumental in Gujarat’s domestic dominance during the 2010s. He was part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning squad in the 2015-16 season. Earlier, he contributed to Gujarat’s back-to-back Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victories in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

His retirement marks the end of an era for Gujarat cricket, where his presence at the top of the order provided a dependable start year after year.

With his departure, Indian domestic cricket bids goodbye to one of its most consistent and respected performers.

ALSO READ: Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Funny Game With Hardik Pandya Before Match Toss Sparks Laughs

 

