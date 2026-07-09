Priyanka Chopra Hogs Limelight With Nick Jonas Call During Gauff vs Muchova Wimbledon Semifinal, Photos Go Viral: See Pics

The prestigious Centre Court at SW19 witnessed high-octane sporting drama on Day 11 of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, but a slice of Hollywood romance managed to completely steal the spotlight on Thursday, June 9. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, seated in the elite Royal Box for the highly anticipated ladies’ singles semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova, became the center of public attention following a heartwarming interaction with her husband, Nick Jonas.

As the intense on-court battle between fourth-seed Gauff and Czech star Muchova reached its absolute peak, paparazzi lenses instantly shifted away from the baseline toward the stands. Photos that are rapidly going viral across social media platforms show the Citadel actress completely engrossed in an affectionate FaceTime video call with Nick, who could not accompany her to the London tournament due to his ongoing professional music commitments.

Priyanka Chopra at Centre Court. ✨🎾 The Royal Box welcomed Priyanka Chopra as Wimbledon delivered another blockbuster semi-final.#Wimbledon 2026 pic.twitter.com/0UuObVJRWQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2026

A Star-Studded Grand Slam Affair

Priyanka was part of an exceptionally glamorous celebrity contingent invited into the legendary Royal Box on Thursday. Seated alongside icons like British actress Lily James, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, and classical dance legend Dame Darcey Bussell, the Indian superstar effortlessly injected her trademark elegance into the historic tournament.

The Viral Virtual Date

Despite the star-studded surroundings and the captivating tennis display below, Priyanka ensured her husband was very much a part of her grand slam experience. In the viral photos, she is seen holding her smartphone upright, giving Nick a digital tour of the immaculate grass court and laughing merrily as they chatted during a tense changeover.

While Gauff and Muchova pushed each other to physical limits on the grass, Priyanka’s casual, affectionate virtual date firmly established her as the most talked-about spectator of the day. With the finals right around the corner, tennis fans are now keeping a sharp eye on the Royal Box to see if Nick will fly in to join her.

What was The Result Of The Match?

The tenth-seeded Karolína Muchova won the highly anticipated Wimbledon semifinal against the seventh-seeded Coco Gauff in a thrilling three-set encounter. Muchova claimed the opening set with a dominant 6–2 scoreline. Gauff then mounted a fierce comeback to secure the second set 6–1 and level the match.

The deciding third set pushed both athletes to their absolute limits, ultimately leading to an extended tiebreak. Muchova successfully saved a match point before prevailing 7–6 with a 12–10 tiebreak score to advance to her maiden Wimbledon final.