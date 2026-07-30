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Home > Sports News > Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026

Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey defended the decision to replace India's traditional blue jersey with a saffron kit ahead of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups, saying the move was driven by better visibility on blue synthetic pitches and the colour's significance as part of the Indian national flag. The decision sparked a political debate, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi questioning the switch.

Priyanka Gandhi and Dilip Kumar Tirkey in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Gandhi and Dilip Kumar Tirkey in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 14:31 IST

Indian Hockey Team Jersey Colour: Receiving flak from Twitter users for changing their jersey colour from Blue to Orange, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey on Thursday explained the decision. The change in jersey colour has been made for both the Men’s and Women’s teams ahead of the FIH World Cup. The change in jersey colour has sparked controversy, with former India captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioning the decision and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticising the move. 

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Hockey India Jersey Colour Change Decision

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised the change in the Indian hockey team’s jersey from blue to saffron, linking the move to broader concerns over attempts to rewrite the country’s history. Speaking to reporters amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said the country’s identity was rooted in non-violence, truth and brotherhood, and that these values could not be taken away.

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The Congress MP said, “Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do… You have seen what the youth of our country think about this. You heard what the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar were saying. This is the voice of the nation.”

Hockey India Defends Jersey Change Colour From Blue to Orange

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said the new jerseys were launched ahead of the FIH Men’s and Women’s Hockey World Cups, which are scheduled to begin on August 14 and 15, respectively, in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“So this time, the orange colour has been chosen. And yes, I accept that for many years, there was a legacy where Team India used to wear blue. We have played many tournaments, many important tournaments wearing blue… even I played wearing blue. But the change that has been made this time–and this is not the first time; in 2014 as well, I think the team wore yellow, and in 2018 too, light blue was used–a suggestion came directly from our coaches, supporting staff, players, and team captains,” Tirkey said.

Why Did Hockey India Change Jersey For FIH Hockey World Cup?

Explaining the reason behind the change, the Hockey India president said players and coaches felt that wearing blue on blue turf affected visibility during matches. “Their suggestion was that on the field, the hockey turf is blue, and the players’ playing kit was also blue. So technical visibility during play was affected because of that overlap. Somewhere, they were feeling that issue,” he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Neeraj Chopra to Parul Chaudhary, Check All Indians in Action On July 30 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 8, Timings and More

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Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026
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Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026

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Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026
Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026
Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026
Priyanka Gandhi Questions Hockey India’s Blue-to-Saffron Jersey Change; Dilip Tirkey Explains Reason Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026

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