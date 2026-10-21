Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Priyansh Arya Misses 200: Young Delhi opener Priyansh Arya stole the spotlight with a brilliant 199-run knock against Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Elite Group C clash at Palam B Stadium, as the match ended in a draw on Wednesday, with Delhi securing the crucial first-innings lead.
Priyansh Arya Misses Out on Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026/27
The left-handed batter smashed 199 off 220 balls, including 24 fours and six sixes. Arya reached his century in just 125 balls before missing out on a memorable double century by just one run, dismissed by Manan Hingrajia.
His magnificent innings laid the foundation for Delhi’s imposing first-innings total of 648/6 declared. Captain Ayush Badoni further strengthened Delhi’s position with a brilliant 217, while Sumit Mathur contributed 92 runs.
Priyansh Arya Satisfied Despite No Double Century
Arya shrugged off missing out on a double century by just one run, saying he was satisfied with his 199-run knock and would focus on delivering strong performances in the upcoming matches.
“Whatever I achieved, I am happy with it, no matter what. So, I am not thinking too much about missing out by just one run. It’s alright, there are more matches ahead, so I will try to perform as well as I can in those games,” Arya told ANI.
Arya highlighted the importance of domestic cricket, describing the Ranji Trophy as a crucial platform for aspiring Test cricketers and saying the tournament motivates him to perform and score runs in red-ball cricket.
“Playing domestic cricket is extremely important. When it comes to red-ball cricket, Test cricket is considered the pinnacle of the game, and the Ranji Trophy is the most important tournament for that. It serves as a motivation for everyone to play here, and it motivates me as well, to come here and score runs,” he added.
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