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Home > Sports News > Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Priyansh Arya narrowly missed a double century, scoring 199 runs off 220 balls for Delhi against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Elite Group C match. Delhi declared at 648/6 and secured a crucial first-innings lead.

Priyansh Arya missed out on scoring a double century by a single run. Image Credit: ANI
Priyansh Arya missed out on scoring a double century by a single run. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 19:48 IST

Priyansh Arya Misses 200: Young Delhi opener Priyansh Arya stole the spotlight with a brilliant 199-run knock against Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Elite Group C clash at Palam B Stadium, as the match ended in a draw on Wednesday, with Delhi securing the crucial first-innings lead.

Priyansh Arya Misses Out on Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026/27

The left-handed batter smashed 199 off 220 balls, including 24 fours and six sixes. Arya reached his century in just 125 balls before missing out on a memorable double century by just one run, dismissed by Manan Hingrajia.

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His magnificent innings laid the foundation for Delhi’s imposing first-innings total of 648/6 declared. Captain Ayush Badoni further strengthened Delhi’s position with a brilliant 217, while Sumit Mathur contributed 92 runs.

Priyansh Arya Satisfied Despite No Double Century

Arya shrugged off missing out on a double century by just one run, saying he was satisfied with his 199-run knock and would focus on delivering strong performances in the upcoming matches.

“Whatever I achieved, I am happy with it, no matter what. So, I am not thinking too much about missing out by just one run. It’s alright, there are more matches ahead, so I will try to perform as well as I can in those games,” Arya told ANI. 

Arya highlighted the importance of domestic cricket, describing the Ranji Trophy as a crucial platform for aspiring Test cricketers and saying the tournament motivates him to perform and score runs in red-ball cricket.

“Playing domestic cricket is extremely important. When it comes to red-ball cricket, Test cricket is considered the pinnacle of the game, and the Ranji Trophy is the most important tournament for that. It serves as a motivation for everyone to play here, and it motivates me as well, to come here and score runs,” he added. 

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Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27
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Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27
Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27
Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27
Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27
Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27

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