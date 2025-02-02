Pro Bowl 2025: AFC vs NFC Flag Football–Where And How To Watch!

The 2025 Pro Bowl will showcase the NFL's top talents in a fresh and exciting format. With the traditional full-contact game replaced by skill competitions and a fast-paced flag football game, the event is designed to bring a new energy to the sport.

As the NFL season nears its grand finale with Super Bowl LIX, football fans can get a taste of the action a week earlier with the highly anticipated 2025 Pro Bowl. This year, the Pro Bowl returns to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on February 2, with the AFC and NFC teams facing off in a revamped format designed to keep the excitement high for viewers of all ages.

Pro Bowl 2025 Schedule And Format

The 2025 Pro Bowl will kick off with the Pro Bowl Skills Activities on Thursday, January 30, at 7:00 p.m. EST. These activities include thrilling events that showcase the talents of the NFL’s best, from precision passing to thrilling accuracy competitions. The flag football game, a recent addition to the Pro Bowl format, will follow on Sunday, February 2, at 3:00 p.m. EST. In this exciting 7-on-7 matchup, the AFC and NFC teams will go head-to-head in a fast-paced, fun-filled contest designed to keep the energy levels high.

Since 2023, the Pro Bowl has undergone a transformation, shifting away from the traditional full-contact game to a more engaging format that includes skill-based competitions and a flag football game. This change has helped rejuvenate the event, making it more accessible and enjoyable for fans of all ages, including younger audiences.

How To Watch The 2025 Pro Bowl?

For those eager to tune in, the 2025 Pro Bowl festivities will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Fans can also stream the event on platforms like ESPN.com, ESPN+, NFL+, and fuboTV. Whether you’re watching the skills games or the highly anticipated flag football showdown, this year’s Pro Bowl promises to deliver action and entertainment.

As the AFC and NFC stars get ready to showcase their skills, fans can expect a weekend full of high-energy action leading up to Super Bowl LIX, making it a perfect prelude to the NFL’s biggest game of the season.

