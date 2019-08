Pro Kabaddi 2019: The 7th edition of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2019 will start from today with 12 teams taking part. The final will be played on October 19, 2019. The Star Sports Network will telecast the tournament.

Pro Kabaddi 2019: The seventh edition of the country’s Pro Kabaddi League is set to begin from today, July 20. The opening encounter will be played between Telugu Titans and U Mumbai at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Organized by Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd and Star India Pvt. the full schedule of this year’s edition has been announced. The final of the tournament will be played on October 19, 2019. The Star Sports Network will broadcast Vivo Pro Kabaddi League in India.

A total of 12 teams will be seen in action. These include defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddha, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Here is the full schedule and fixtures of Pro Kabaddi 2019:

July 20, 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

July 21, 2019:

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

July 22, 2019:

U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

July 23, 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

July 24, 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Tamil Thalaivas

July 25, 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

July 27, 2019:

U Mumba vs. Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

July 28, 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

July 29, 2019:

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan

July 31, 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

August 1, 2019:

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

August 2, 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. UP Yoddha

U Mumba vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

August 3, 2019:

Patna Pirates vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

August 4, 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs. Puneri Paltan

August 5, 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Puneri Paltan

August 7, 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

August 8, 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Bengaluru Bulls

August 9, 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba

Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha

August 10, 2019:

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

August 11, 2019:

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Telugu Titans

12th August 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans

UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

August 14, 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Bengal Warriors

August 15, 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

August 16, 2019:

U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

August 17, 2019:

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

August 18, 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan

August 19, 2019:

U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddha vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

August 21, 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

August 22, 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

August 23, 2019:

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Patna Pirates

Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba

August 31, 2019:

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

September 1, 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas

September 2, 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

September 4, 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

September 5, 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba

September 6, 2019:

Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telugu Titans

September 7, 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

September 8, 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan

September 9, 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Patna Pirates

September 11, 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba

September 12, 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Patna Pirates

September 13, 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba

Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 14, 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

September 15, 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates

September 16, 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. UP Yoddha

Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 18, 2019:

U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

Puneri Paltan vs. Tamil Thalaivas

September 19, 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers

September 20, 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 21, 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

September 22, 2019:

U Mumba vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

September 23, 2019:

Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 25, 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Bengal Warriors

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

September 26, 2019:

Patna Pirates vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 27,2019:

U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Telugu Titans

September 28, 2019:

Haryana Steelers vs. UP Yoddha

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Tamil Thalaivas

September 29, 2019:

Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

September 30, 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba

October 2,2019:

U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

Haryana Steelers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

October 3, 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Puneri Paltan

October 4, 2019:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

October 5, 2019:

UP Yoddha vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Patna Pirates

October 6, 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

UP Yoddha vs. Puneri Paltan

October 7, 2019:

Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 9, 2019:

Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas

UP Yoddha vs. Telugu Titans

October 10, 2019:

U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

October 11, 2019:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. U Mumba

UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

October 19, 2019: Final between the winner of the first semi-final and semi-final 2.

