Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC live streaming: The PKL 2018 match will commence from 8 pm India time in Mumbai on Sunday. It will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD while the live streaming of the kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are yet to hit top form and will be looking to do so against Delhi Dabang KC

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC live streaming: It will surely be a super Sunday for kabaddi fans across the country as tailenders Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns in a high-octane Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match in Mumbai at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium. Both the teams have not done any phenomenal work in PKL 2018 season as they are looking to turn around their fortunes with a comprehensive victory. However, given the performances of late, it is anybody’s guess as to who will come out on the top by the end of the match.

Dabang Delhi KC will have a slight edge over Jaipur Pink Panthers due to their superior ranking in the pool table. Delhi is placed at the fourth spot in the table having won 3 matches and lost 4 in 8 matches played so far. The Dabang team has 22 points. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are really struggling in the league so far having registered victories in just two matches. The Pink Panthers have lost most of their matches as they lie at the sixth spot in the league table with 12 points to their name.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC start?

The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC will start at 8 pm India time on Sunday.

Where will be the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC be played?

The PKL 2018 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC will be played in Mumbai’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC?

The PKL match between Jaipur and Delhi will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What are the squads for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC?

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Chhillar, Anup Kumar, K Selvamani, Bajirao Hodage, Chang Ko, David Mosambayi, Gangadhari Mallesh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Anand Patil, Shiva Ramakrishna, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Lokesh Kaushik

Dabang Delhi KC – Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Viraj Landge, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Rajesh Narwal, Shabeer Bapu, Siddharth, Khomsan Thongkham, Anil Kumar, Kamal Kishor Jat, Yogesh Hooda, Joginder Narwal, Satpal Narwal, Meraj Sheykh, Tushar Balaram Bhoir, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Naveen Kumar

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More