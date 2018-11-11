Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Delhi Dabang KC live updates: Both Jaipur and Delhi have been struggling lately in PKL 6 and will actively look to get back on the winning track. Dabang Delhi will have an upper hand in the match given their superior ranking in the zone currently and better winning rate.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Delhi Dabang KC live updates: It will be interesting to see as to who will come out on the top on Sunday in a much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Delhi Dabang KC. What makes this match interesting is that both the teams have had an underwhelming PKL 6 season so far and in a bid to kickstart their season, they will try to pull one over each other.

Jaipur Pink Panthers currently lie at the sixth spot in the zone table after winning just two matches in the ongoing season. The Jaipur team has 12 point to their name. While on the other hand, Delhi Dabang KC has their own struggles to tell having won just 3 games and tasting defeat in 4 matches so far. Delhi has 22 points from 8 games and is currently placed at the fourth spot in the table.

Here are the squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Chhillar, Anup Kumar, K Selvamani, Bajirao Hodage, Chang Ko, David Mosambayi, Gangadhari Mallesh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Anand Patil, Shiva Ramakrishna, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Lokesh Kaushik

Dabang Delhi KC – Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Viraj Landge, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Rajesh Narwal, Shabeer Bapu, Siddharth, Khomsan Thongkham, Anil Kumar, Kamal Kishor Jat, Yogesh Hooda, Joginder Narwal, Satpal Narwal, Meraj Sheykh, Tushar Balaram Bhoir, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Naveen Kumar

Here are the LIVE updates for PKL 2018 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Delhi Dabang KC match:

