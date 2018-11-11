Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Delhi Dabang KC live updates: It will be interesting to see as to who will come out on the top on Sunday in a much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Delhi Dabang KC. What makes this match interesting is that both the teams have had an underwhelming PKL 6 season so far and in a bid to kickstart their season, they will try to pull one over each other.
Jaipur Pink Panthers currently lie at the sixth spot in the zone table after winning just two matches in the ongoing season. The Jaipur team has 12 point to their name. While on the other hand, Delhi Dabang KC has their own struggles to tell having won just 3 games and tasting defeat in 4 matches so far. Delhi has 22 points from 8 games and is currently placed at the fourth spot in the table.
Here are the squads:
Jaipur Pink Panthers – Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Chhillar, Anup Kumar, K Selvamani, Bajirao Hodage, Chang Ko, David Mosambayi, Gangadhari Mallesh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Anand Patil, Shiva Ramakrishna, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Lokesh Kaushik
Dabang Delhi KC – Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Viraj Landge, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Rajesh Narwal, Shabeer Bapu, Siddharth, Khomsan Thongkham, Anil Kumar, Kamal Kishor Jat, Yogesh Hooda, Joginder Narwal, Satpal Narwal, Meraj Sheykh, Tushar Balaram Bhoir, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Naveen Kumar
Here are the LIVE updates for PKL 2018 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Delhi Dabang KC match:
Live Updates
Dabang Delhi KC defeats Jaipur Pink Panthers 40-29
Delhi has strengthened their contention for top honours after pulling a sensational win over Jaipur. Delhi was trailing early in the match but gained momentum in no time hassling Jaipur defenders and scoring touch points.
Jaipur 28-39 Delhi
Delhi trying to make quick recoveries in the dying minutes of the match with Deepak Hooda leading the charge yet again. While Jaipur raiders are increasingly looking fatigued. The match is getting interesting with each passing minute.
Jaipur 24-39 Delhi
Dabang Delhi KC are running away with the game and the time isn't favouring Jaipur Panthers either! Can the former Pro Kabaddi League champions turn the tide in the final few minutes? It has turned into a one-sided contest and it is unlikely that Jaipur will be able to shift the tide here.
Meraj Sheykh lead the charge! Jaipur 23-38 Delhi
After Anup Kumar's attempt to reduce Delhi's lead, Meraj Sheykh makes Kumar's attempt futile. Deepak Hooda's threat is contained by Delhi's defence and Naveen Kumar doubles his side's lead with a touch point. And look what we have here, a superb raid by Sheykh which has effectively gotten Jaipur ALL OUT.
Jaipur 22-31 Delhi
The Delhi team is unwilling to back down here ever since gaining the lead over Jaipur and they are making sure that they keep pressure over the opponents to see out the match with all the winning points. Meraj Sheykh and Chandran Ranjit are being instrumental for Delhi. Sensational stuff!
TIME OUT! Jaipur Pink Panthers 21-26 Dabang Delhi KC
Naveen Kumar makes an empty raid but Deepak Hooda doesn't disappoint. Chandran Ranjit gets a touch point for Delhi Dabang, however, Hooda rises to the occasion and steals a touch point for Jaipur helping them stay in the contest.
And the second half is underway here in Mumbai
Chandran Ranjit makes a successful raid for Delhi while Deepak Hooda does the same for Delhi. Ranjit earns a bonus point while Deepak fails to make it count in his next raid. Dabang Delhi garners back-to-back touch points and Chandran Ranjit is being instrumental in their recent surge. Jaipur 20-25 Delhi
Incredible comeback by Dabang Delhi
After successfully tackling Selvamani, Delhi scores a touch point through Chandran Ranjit and then Meraj Sheykh turns on the charm by stealing two another points. Naveen Kumar makes it 20 for Delhi while Jaipur is now really struggling to get back in the game. Jaipur 16-20 Delhi
Super Raid! Jaipur 10-10 Delhi
It has been a little slow start to the game but it is picking up pace quickly as Dabang Delhi is refusing to bow down in the fiercely contested encounter. After taking initial lead, Jaipur fell prey to Delhi's Meraj Sheykh who made a superb raid equalising the score.
Jaipur keeps command over Delhi!
After letting Delhi win two points, Jaipur Pink Panthers make a nice comeback. Jaipur players are making rampant runs inside the Delhi team's area scoring back-to-back touch points while Jaipur's defence is doing phenomenal work as well containing the threat of Delhi's raiders. Jaipur 10-7 Delhi
Early points for Jaipur Pink Panthers
Deepak Hooda makes a foxy run inside Delhi Dabang's area and steals two raid points for his side. On the other hand, Delhi's Meraj Sheykh is effectively contained by the Jaipur defence which gives away nothing. Great stuff!
Here are the lineups for today's match:
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Selvamani K, Bajirao Hodage, Young Chang Ko, Anup Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Mohit Chhillar, Sandeep Dhull
Subs: Ajit Singh, Amit Kumar, Anand Patil, Gangadhari Mallesh, N. Shiva Ramakrishna
Dabang Delhi: Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh, Naveen Kumar, Rajesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal
Subs: Anil Kumar, Pawan Kadian, Satpal, Yogesh Hooda, Viraj Vishnu Landge