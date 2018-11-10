Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors live streaming: The PKL 2018 match will commence from 8 pm India time in Mumbai. It will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD while the live streaming of the kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Patna Pirates were the winners in last meeting with Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors live streaming: Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors will lock horns yet again after a week on Sunday evening in Mumbai. The Zone B rivals will contest the highly-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match with both eyeing to climb up the points table. Bengal is currently placed at the 3rd spot in the table with 27 points while Patna is struggling a the 5th place with 23 points to their name. The kabaddi match will start from 8 pm India time onwards.

The last time out when the two sides came head-to-head with each other, Patna Pirates emerged triumphant 27-25 after putting up a tremendous defensive display. However, Bengal Warriors were without their talisman Maninder Singh and this time out, it will not be the case as he has been re-inducted into the team. All eyes will be on Bengal’s Pardeep Narwal who is just 5 points away from reaching the magic mark of 100 raid point. Narwal, interestingly, has scored over 42 per cent of his team’s total points this season.

What are the squads for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors?

Bengal Warriors

Defenders: PO Surjeet Singh, Ameares Mondal, Ziaur Rahman, Baldev Singh, Vijin Thangadurai, Manoj Dhull

Raiders: Mithin Kumar, Jang Kun Lee, Mahesh Goud, Amit Kumar, Amit Nagar, Rakesh Narwal, Ashish

All-rounders: Vittal Meti, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Ran Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat

Patna Pirates

Defenders: Jaideep, Manish, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay Kumar

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet

All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Hyunil Park, Taedeok Eom, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar

