Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors highlights: Maninder Singh makes his high-profile return to Bengal Warriors as the team looks to avenge the earlier defeat to Patna Pirates. The full-throttle match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Patna registered a narrow win over Bengal in the last match where both the teams displayed resolute defensive characteristics. However, Bengal’s star man Maninder Singh did not feature in the last match but he will make his highly-anticipated return on Sunday and will be raring to stomp his authority in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018.

Patna Pirates is placed at the bottom of the pool table with 23 points and it is a must-win match for them. Bengal Warriors enjoy a better cushion in the table as they lie at the 3rd spot with 27 points but they will look to advance their top-place contention by securing a victory. The upcoming PKL 2018 will not be just about Maninder Singh, as talismanic Pardeep Narwal will also be making his return to Patna Pirates. Narwal has scored over 42 percent of Patna’s total raid points alone.

Here are the squads:

Bengal Warriors:

Defenders: PO Surjeet Singh, Ameares Mondal, Ziaur Rahman, Baldev Singh, Vijin Thangadurai, Manoj Dhull

Raiders: Mithin Kumar, Jang Kun Lee, Mahesh Goud, Amit Kumar, Amit Nagar, Rakesh Narwal, Ashish

All-rounders: Vittal Meti, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Ran Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat

Patna Pirates:

Defenders: Jaideep, Manish, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay Kumar

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet

All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Hyunil Park, Taedeok Eom, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar

Here are the LIVE updates for PKL 2018 match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates:

Highlights

