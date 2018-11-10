Patna registered a narrow win over Bengal in the last match where both the teams displayed resolute defensive characteristics. However, Bengal’s star man Maninder Singh did not feature in the last match but he will make his highly-anticipated return on Sunday and will be raring to stomp his authority in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018.
Patna Pirates is placed at the bottom of the pool table with 23 points and it is a must-win match for them. Bengal Warriors enjoy a better cushion in the table as they lie at the 3rd spot with 27 points but they will look to advance their top-place contention by securing a victory. The upcoming PKL 2018 will not be just about Maninder Singh, as talismanic Pardeep Narwal will also be making his return to Patna Pirates. Narwal has scored over 42 percent of Patna’s total raid points alone.
Here are the squads:
Bengal Warriors:
Defenders: PO Surjeet Singh, Ameares Mondal, Ziaur Rahman, Baldev Singh, Vijin Thangadurai, Manoj Dhull
Raiders: Mithin Kumar, Jang Kun Lee, Mahesh Goud, Amit Kumar, Amit Nagar, Rakesh Narwal, Ashish
All-rounders: Vittal Meti, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Ran Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat
Patna Pirates:
Defenders: Jaideep, Manish, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay Kumar
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet
All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Hyunil Park, Taedeok Eom, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar
Here are the LIVE updates for PKL 2018 match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates:
Highlights
GAME OVER! Patna wins 50-30.
Pardeep and Deepak Narwal ran riots in the match as Patna Pirates clinched a comprehensive 50-30 victory over Bengal Warriors. Bengal team produced a lacklustre display and were deservedly trounced by a rampant Patna.
Bengal have picked more than 6 points in the last minute but now it'll all go in vain as the difference between the points is more 7. They will have to settle for a loss with no points from the match.
Final two and a half minute
Patna Pirates have played like a 3-time champion today, they are leading with more than 15 points right and even if Bengal puts on display its best game, the match is out of their reach now.
Bengal in trouble! Pirates 41-18 Warriors
After a couple of empty raids by both the teams, Patna's Amit Nagar finally gets a point in a crucial raid. Pardeep Narwal scores two points in two raids taking Patna's point tally to 41. Bengal in real trouble here.
TIME OUT! Patna Pirates have stomped their authority in the match
Patna Pirates have been absolutely incredible in the match so far thanks to unstoppable raids by Pardeep Narwal. Also, the Pirates have defended solidly leaving no room for Bengal Warriors to capitalise upon. Till the time-out, Pirates 38-17 Warriors.
Patna 34-16 Bengal
In a do or die raid, Ran Singh is tackled by Patna after Pardeep Narwal stole two touch points. Narwal later turned on the charm and scored 3 good points. In another raid, he was tackled by the Bengal Warriors but Patna still got a point. Maninder Singh is trying hard for Bengal but coming back futile in his raids.
Patna Pirates 26-14 Bengal Warriors
Deepak Narwal makes an empty raid while Maninder Singh also returns without a point in his first raid of the second half. Vijay gets a point for Patna and the Pirates manage to take another point after making a tackle on Bengal's Amit Nagar.
The second-half is underway in Mumbai!
End of the first half! Patna 22-14 Bengal
It has been a rather one-sided first half with Patna Pirates led by a rampant-running Pardeep Narwal. Maninder Singh, who made his high-profile comeback in the match has failed to impress so far as Bengal Warriors struggle in the game. Patna Pirates 22-14 Bengal Warriors.
Patna Pirates 22-12 Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh continues to make empty raids as Bengal Warriors are really struggling here while on the contrary, Pardeep Narwal has put in a top performance so far stealing several touch points for Patna Pirates. Great stuff by Patna team!
Patna 16-8 Bengal
Patna Pirates have pulled in a magnificent defensive performance so far in the match. They have a giant 16-8 lead over Bengal Warriors and it increasingly looks like that the Warriors will have to significantly up their game if they want to challenge for the winning points.
Pardeep Narwal unstoppable!
Pardeep Narwal is at it again! He steals two raid points and stretches Patna Pirates lead to 9-6. Earlier, Maninder Singh had helped Bengal gain a one-point lead over their opponents through a couple of smart moves.
Patna Warriors 5-5 Bengal Warriors
After Patna took an early lead through a sensational display by Pardeep Narwal, Bengal made a swift comeback thanks to star man Maninder Singh. The score is tied at 5-5 and the atmosphere inside the stadium is getting louder and hotter by the minute.
Patna Warriors win toss and choose the court
Patna captain Pardeep Narwal has won the toss and chose the court. Bengal Warriors will raid first and the stoic defence of the Pirates will be on its toes.
The match is underway!
Amid loud cheers from spectators, which include Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, the Pirates and Warriors match is underway. It will be interesting to see whether Bengal will be able to avenge their last week's defeat.
Bengal Warriors in PKL 2018
Bengal Warriors have seen a mix of PKL 2018 season but find themselves at the third spot in the pool table thanks to their stoic defence. The Warriors have won 4 matches, lost 2 times and tied twice in the ongoing league so far.
Patna Pirates in PKL 2018
Patna Pirates have won the Pro Kabaddi League thrice but they are badly struggling in PKL 2018. The Pirates have won 4 matches and have lost 6 times so far. They were triumphant in their last clash with Bengal Warriors by a narrow margin of 2 points.
Head-to-Head record between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors
The two teams have clashed a total number of 13 times in six editions of Pro Kabaddi League so far. Patna Pirates have registered 8 victories while Bengal Warriors have won only 2 times. The matches between the two times have been tied on 3 occasions.