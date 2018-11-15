Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC live streaming: The PKL 2018 match will start from 8 pm India time on Thursday in Mumbai. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD while the live streaming of the kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Patna Pirates will be riding high on confidence on Thursday when they face Dabang Delhi KC in a crunch PKL 2018 clash

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC live streaming: Patna Pirates will be riding high on confidence on Thursday when they face Dabang Delhi KC in a crunch PKL 2018 clash in Mumbai. The Pirates have been in sensational form lately having registered a comprehensive 50-30 win over Bengal Warriors in their last outing. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi also managed a superb victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers, thanks to an incredible individual display by star man Naveen Kumar.

Patna Pirates will look to bank on the purple patch of Pardeep and Deepak while Dabang Delhi will be eager for its talismanic duo Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal to put in a good performance in the upcoming match. However, the Delhi team will be wary of their defensive frailties and look to contain the rampant-running raiders of the Patna team.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC start?

The match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC will start at 8 pm India time.

Where will be the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC be played?

The PKL 2018 match Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC will be played in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC?

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What are the squads for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC?

Patna Pirates

Defenders: Jaideep, Manish, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay Kumar

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet

All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Hyunil Park, Taedeok Eom, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar

Dabang Delhi

Defenders: Tushar Balaram Bhoir, Satpal, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Vishal Mane, Joginder Singh Narwal, Anil Kumar, Ravinder Pahal

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Shabeer Bappu, Yogesh Hooda, Kamal Kishor Jat

All-rounders: Sidharth, Rajesh Narwal, Vishal, Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal

