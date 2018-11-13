Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans LIVE score updates: It's the inter-zone challenge between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at the Dome NSCI SVP stadium in Mumbai in the 6th season of Pro Kabaddi League. The key players in today's game for Puneri Paltan side will be once again the skipper Girish Maruti Ernak, Rahul Chaudhari and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans LIVE score updates: It’s the inter-zone challenge between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at the Dome NSCI SVP stadium in Mumbai in the 6th season of Pro Kabaddi League. This will be the first clash between the two teams in the current season. Previously, the two teams had clashed in the last season where Puneri Paltan crushed Telugu Titans and emerged victoriously. The team will be once again hoping on the skipper Girish Maruti Ernak, who had also paved the way for the team in the last season match against the Telugu Titans.

The key players in today's game for Puneri Paltan side will be once again the skipper Girish Maruti Ernak, Rahul Chaudhari and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

It’s the game 60 in the inter-zone challenge week where Telugu Titans will test its expertise against Puneri Paltan. The team though faced a defeat in its last clash with Paltan in the last season, therefore, it will be good for the Titans if they build upon the momentum from the beginning.

Talking about the key players in today’s game then Puneri Paltan will be highly banking on Nitin Tomar and More GB. Nitin Tomar will use his expertise in the raiding department while More GB will be a crucial bid for Paltan in the defence.

For Telugu Titans, Abozar Mohajermighani, Vishal Bhardwaj is being expected as the key players. Abozar Mohajermighani will be a good choice as he would be useful in the defensive side whereas Vishal Bhardwaj has always made it tough for the competitors to score easy points.

Expected squad

Puneri Paltan – Girish Ernak(C), Sandeep Narwal, More GB, Monu, Akshay Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Kumar Dahiya or Nitin Tomar

Telugu Titans – Vishal Bhardwaj(C), Abozar Mighani, Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhan Milaghardhan, C Manoj Kumar

Live Updates

