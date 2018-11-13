Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans LIVE score updates: It’s the inter-zone challenge between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at the Dome NSCI SVP stadium in Mumbai in the 6th season of Pro Kabaddi League. This will be the first clash between the two teams in the current season. Previously, the two teams had clashed in the last season where Puneri Paltan crushed Telugu Titans and emerged victoriously. The team will be once again hoping on the skipper Girish Maruti Ernak, who had also paved the way for the team in the last season match against the Telugu Titans.
The key players in today’s game for Puneri Paltan side will be once again the skipper Girish Maruti Ernak, Rahul Chaudhari and Mohsen Maghsoudlou. All the three players also outshined in their previous game again Telugu Titans.
It’s the game 60 in the inter-zone challenge week where Telugu Titans will test its expertise against Puneri Paltan. The team though faced a defeat in its last clash with Paltan in the last season, therefore, it will be good for the Titans if they build upon the momentum from the beginning.
Talking about the key players in today’s game then Puneri Paltan will be highly banking on Nitin Tomar and More GB. Nitin Tomar will use his expertise in the raiding department while More GB will be a crucial bid for Paltan in the defence.
For Telugu Titans, Abozar Mohajermighani, Vishal Bhardwaj is being expected as the key players. Abozar Mohajermighani will be a good choice as he would be useful in the defensive side whereas Vishal Bhardwaj has always made it tough for the competitors to score easy points.
Expected squad
Puneri Paltan – Girish Ernak(C), Sandeep Narwal, More GB, Monu, Akshay Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Kumar Dahiya or Nitin Tomar
Telugu Titans – Vishal Bhardwaj(C), Abozar Mighani, Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhan Milaghardhan, C Manoj Kumar
Live Updates
Telugu Titans defeat Puneri Paltan 28-25
In the last few minutes of the game, Puneri Paltan did try to cover up and gained few points towards the end of the game minimising their gap from 10 to 3 but it was a day for the Titans who maintained their hold in the game. Titans finally stamped the victory against Puneri Paltan by 28-25.
With some last few moments left in the game, the lead gap between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan is only increasing. Titans are currently leading the game by
Less than 10 minutes left into the game and Telugu Titans are comfortably leading 27-19.
Telugu Titans leading 23-13
Telugu Titans maintain the lead gap by 10 points and is giving no chance to Puneri Paltan to take any advantage. It was one of the best defensive strategy by the Titans put up to display against Puneri Paltan. Current score Puneri Paltan 13-23 Telugu Titans.
Puneri Paltan 12-22 Telugu Titans
Titans continue to lead the game and have increased the points game by 10 points. While Puneri Paltan is still struggling and it seems that it will be very hard for them to come back in the game. Current score stands at Puneri Paltan 12-22 Telugu Titans.
Telugu Titans currently lead the game by 17-11. Titans put up a great defense work and maintained the confidence to put Puneri Paltan at the backfoot. Let's see whether Puneri Paltan will be able to get back into the game in the 2nd half
Puneri Paltan 9-17 Telugu Titans
Puneri Paltan is currently struggling through the game as Titans are way ahead of them. Puneri Paltan is hoping to grab bonus points but it doesn't seem all is happening great for them.
Puneri Paltan 8-14 Telugu Titans
Nilesh Salunke taking the lead in the game and keeping his team at the upfront has taken two points by performing a doobki. Titans currently leading the game by 14-8. Remember, in the previous clash, Paltans have thrashed the Titans.
Telugu Titan's Abozar Mighani brings the first point for the team. Meanwhile, due to a bonus point, Puneri Paltan also opens the game. Currently, Titans lead the game with 4-1 against Paltan.
Puneri Paltan 0-0 Telugu Titans
The much-awaited game of the Pro-Kabaddi tournament has begun. Rahul Chaudhari commences Telugu Titans side from the raid proceedings and attempts to gain a bonus. However, he goes back without scoring a point.