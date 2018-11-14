Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers live streaming: The PKL 2018 match will start from 8 pm India time on Wednesday in Mumbai. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD while the live streaming of the kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Tamil Thalaivas will have a lot of rust to shake off on Wednesday when they face a rampant Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers live streaming: Tamil Thalaivas will have a lot of rust to shake off on Wednesday when they face a rampant Haryana Steelers at the Dome NSCI in Mumbai. There will be much anticipation among Thalaivas fans as they will get to see their team in action which last registered a resounding victory over UP Yoddha by 22 points. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers overpowered table-toppers U Mumba in a fiercely-contested clash last weekend and will be looking to continue their winning run in the forthcoming match.

All eyes will be on Monu Gayat, who despite of his inconsistent form, remains one of the biggest stars on the Haryana team’s roster. Vikas Kandola and Sunil have hit peak form right in time after scoring 15 raid points and 5 tackle points, respectively. Tamil Thalaivas was in sensational form in their last outing as 4 of its players scored more that 5 points each.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers start?

The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers will start at 8 pm India time.

Where will be the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The PKL 2018 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers will be played in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers?

The PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What are the squads for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers?

Tamil Thalaivas

Defenders: Amit Hooda, C Arun, J Darshan, Jae Min Lee, Sunil, D Gopu

Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Jasvir Singh, Anand, Sukesh Hegde, CPO Surjeet Singh, MS Athul, Anil Kumar

All-rounders: V Vimal Raj, Manjeet Chhillar, Chan Sik Park, D Pradap

Haryana Steelers

Defenders: Vikas, Neeraj Kumar, Surender Nada, Sachin Shingade, Amit Singh

Raiders: H. N. Arun Kumar, Md. Zakir Hossain, Wazir Singh, Monu Goyat, Anand Surendra Tomar, Bhuvneshwar Gaur

All-rounders: Prateek, Patrick Nzau Muvai, Mayur Shivtarkar, Kuldeep Singh

