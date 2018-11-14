Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers live updates: Tamil Thalaivas will find it difficult to overpower Haryana Steelers as the latter side is in red-hot form while the former has not featured in a competitive match in past 11 days. Here are all the live updates from the fiercely contested match.

Tamil Thalaivas will be heavily relying on its players to replicate the same form they displayed in their last encounter

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers live updates: There will be electric atmosphere within Dome NSCI in Mumbai when a rock-solid Tamil Thalaivas and giant-slayers Haryana Steelers will come together to fight it out for a PKL 6 match on Wednesday. However, there is a big if attached with the form of the Thalaivas as they will be heading into their first competitive match after a long break of 11 days. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, proved their mettle in their previous outing where they defeated a high-flying U Mumba with a hefty margin.

Here are the Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers squads:

Tamil Thalaivas

Defenders: Amit Hooda, C Arun, J Darshan, Jae Min Lee, Sunil, D Gopu

Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Jasvir Singh, Anand, Sukesh Hegde, CPO Surjeet Singh, MS Athul, Anil Kumar

All-rounders: V Vimal Raj, Manjeet Chhillar, Chan Sik Park, D Pratap

Haryana Steelers

Defenders: Vikas, Neeraj Kumar, Surender Nada, Sachin Shingade, Amit Singh

Raiders: H. N. Arun Kumar, Md. Zakir Hossain, Wazir Singh, Monu Goyat, Anand Surendra Tomar, Bhuvneshwar Gaur

All-rounders: Prateek, Patrick Nzau Muvai, Mayur Shivtarkar, Kuldeep Singh

Here are the live updates from PKL 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match:

Live Updates

