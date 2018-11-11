Pro Kabaddi League included four new sides – Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yodha which made the challenge more intense in an already exciting league. In terms of records, Patna Pirates have bagged three titles till now, and they will be looking to continue their title run in the ongoing sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), a professional-level domestic kabaddi tournament was launched in 2014, an initiative by Marshal Sports Pvt Ltd and Star India Pvt Ltd. The league brought a revolution in terms of driving the craze for kabaddi in India. PKL emerged as the new era for kabaddi, as it innovated the sport with some new rules and worked on how the game should be watched in India. Just like the Indian Premier League, PKL also got a lot of participation from various parts of the country and it encouraged young talent to come up and play kabaddi.

Here are the full team profiles of Pro Kabaddi League:

Bengal Warriors: Bengal Warriors, just like the previous edition of Pro Kabaddi League, they are pooled in the Zone B. In PKL season 5, the team ended up at the first position in the points table, but was out of the race from qualifiers. The team is having two players which can be described as their key players: Surjeet Singh, Defender and the captain of the team, who led the team to the qualifiers in the fifth season and their star raider Jang Kun Lee, who has got a lot of love from the kabaddi fans. Lee is popular for his scorpion kick, which he uses often to steal a point for the team.

Bengaluru Bulls: The team was on the fourth position in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, and so they were not able to make it to the qualifiers. The star raider and the captain of the team Rohit Kumar is the only player who was leading the side from the front. Once, he used to be the extra player, but he proved himself and here he is a captain of the franchise Bengaluru Bulls. Rohit though is a raider but knows very well to stop other raiders to score a point from his area or parameter.

Dabang Delhi KC: The team is having a lot of star players, but the spark of having great players have not favoured them a lot. In the previous edition of Pro Kabaddi League, the franchise was on the last position by winning only five matches out of 22 matches. Among the star players, they have Joginder Singh Narwal, who is the captain of the side and also the defender from the left corner; Ravinder Pahal, a right corner defender whose name was also mentioned in the top 5 defenders of the fifth season of PKL. Anil Kumar, Defender, Meraj Sheykh, Rajesh Narwal, All-rounders are also the part of the franchise’s star players.

Gujarat Fortunegiants: The team was recently included in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, in an order to bring an intense contest among the others, which went successfully for them. Gujarat Fortunegiants not only gave a stiff competition to the other teams but also they made their way to the finals against Patna Pirates, where they lost. In PKL Season 5, the team was led by Sunil Kumar, who is a right corner defender, who marshalled his troops valiantly. Along with Sunil, Amit Jaivir Sharma, who is a defender from the right corner helped the team to fight strong. Parvesh Bhainswal and Amit, the defenders are providing a great defence to the team. Hence, it shows that the franchise is having a stronghold from the defence department.

Haryana Steelers: The new franchise, which was included in the last edition of Pro Kabaddi League, was bolstered with youngsters, but they managed to reach the playoffs, but the team lost in the eliminators against the defending champions Patna Pirates. The team was then led by captain Surender Nada, who was named in the top 5 defenders of the season 5, but has been ruled out of the ongoing edition due to the bad injury in his left hand. Monu Gyat, Raider has been appointed as the new captain of the team.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: The team didn’t had a good season in the last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, as they managed to win just eight matches out of the 22 matches, therefore they landed on the fifth position at the end. In this season, the team has got Anup Kumar, who earlier led U Mumba in the last 5 seasons of Pro Kabaddi League. The captain, now has to wear the pink jersey and his spark of being a star raider with his signature move Toe-Touch might give a boost to the Panthers, in this season of PKL. He will be accompanied by Amit Kumar, who is also a star raider of the team. In the defence department, the team is filled up with some star defenders Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal and the experienced Mohit Chillar.

Patna Pirates: The defending champions Patna Pirates based in Patna, Bihar hasn’t let others to take away the title from them, since season 3 of Pro Kabaddi League. They first retained their title in the fourth season against Jaipur Pink Panthers and for the second time against Gujarat Fourtunegiants. The team has won three title out of the five seasons till now, and will be eyeing on the grabbing the fourth as well. The star player and top raider of the season 5, Pardeep Narwal is leading the team from the front and is very popular for his signature move “Dubki”. Also, he was named in the top 5 defenders in the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Talking about more key players, the raid department Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh have given a good company to Pradeep Narwal. Hence, the team is having their strength in attack.

Puneri Paltan: The team had a good season, as they managed to enter the playoffs, but the Paltan was not able to make it to the finals as they lost their eliminator against the defending champions Patna Pirates. The team was led by Deepak Hooda in the last edition of Pro Kabaddi League, who is now leading the new side, UP Yodha. Replacing Deepak Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, a defender from the left corner has been appointed as the captain of the side. The star raider Nitin Tomar has done a great job in term of supporting the raid department, and the All-Rounder Sandeep Narwal, is definitely a player to watch out for. Sandeep Narwal was among the top 5 defenders in the last edition of PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas: The Thalaivas were included in the last edition of Pro Kabaddi League, but the team had a bad start in the domestic kabaddi league, as they ended up on the very last position. The team was led by Ajay Thakur, who earlier used to play for Puneri Paltan, but he was appointed as a captain to lead the side. Though he, including his troops, failed, but he will definitely eye to make the season 6 in their favors. The key players of the team are Manjeet Chillar, an All-Rounder who once led Jaipur Pink Panthers and the raiders Amit Hooda and Sukesh Hegde.

Telugu Titans: The team which used to be on the top, with their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, was not able to qualify for the playoffs. The Titans won only 7 matches out of 22, hence they landed on the second last position in the last edition of Pro Kabaddi League. Though Telugu Titans have retained Rahul Chaudhari by using the Right-to-Match card, but youngster Vishal Bhardwaj will be leading the team from the front as a captain as the Hyderabad-based outfit has decided to give him an opportunity. The team is having some big players like raiders Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari and of course the star raider Rahul Chaudhary.

U Mumba: The Mumbaikars were having a good captain as Anoop Kumar, but he was now wearing the jersey of Pink Panther as he joined the Jaipur-based franchise. Though the team was already in a bad phase as they won only 10 matches out of 22 and landed on the fourth position in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League. The team will now be led by Fazel Atrachali, a defender from the left corner who has his signature move Dash. Apart from the captain, there trump player Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali is the star raider of the team. Also, Rohit Rana in defense and Mohit Balyan being an all-rounder are giving the team a proper balance.

U.P. Yodha: The newly added franchise, who joined Pro Kabaddi League in the last edition had a great start in a domestic league like, Pro Kabaddi League. The Yodhas managed to reach playoffs as they were among the top three teams of the Zone B. UP Yodha lost their first match in playoffs against Puneri Paltans and hence the journey stopped. Nitin Tomar led the team in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League, but this time Rishank Devadiga will be leading the Yodhas from the front. Rishank is a raider and will be accompanied by Rohit Kumar Choudary, in a raid department. Apart from a stellar raid department, the team is having a star defender Nitin Mavi.

