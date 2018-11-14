Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming: The PKL 2018 match will start from 9 pm India time on Wednesday in Mumbai. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD while the live streaming of the kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.



Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming: As the sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League is drawing to a close, all the teams vying for the top honours are looking to finish their respective zones with maximum points in order to advance through the final stages. Both U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls top their respective zone tables and will be firing on all cylinders when they face each other on Wednesday at Dome NSCI in Mumbai. Both the teams have been on their absolute best so far in the PKL 6 and their respective table positions speak volumes of it.

U Mumba has been riding rampant on its terrific defence which has scored a stellar number of points while on the contrary, Bengaluru Bulls boasts of some of the best raiders in the tournament. Both the teams are finely balanced and it will be interesting to see which team will come on top after the high-octane clash between them.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls start?

The match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will start at 9 pm India time.

Where will be the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL 2018 match U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls?

The PKL match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What are the squads for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls?

Bengaluru Bulls

Defenders: Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar, K. Jawahar Vivek, Sandeep Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, B. R. Nithesh, Raju Lal Choudhary

Raiders: Rohit Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Kashiling Adake, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, V. Anand, Anil, Rohit

All-rounders: Jasmer Singh Gulia, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim

U Mumba

Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali

Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan

All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan

