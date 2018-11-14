Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live updates: Both U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls enjoy a top of the table position in their respective zones and both the team will be looking to maintain their dominance in the league. Catch all the live action as it happens, here.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live updates: Bengaluru Bulls will have a lot on their plate on Wednesday when a high-flying U Mumba hosts them at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. However, U Mumba will also be wary of the threat that Bengaluru Bulls pose given the dominant position of the Bulls in their zone. Interestingly, both the teams are leaders of their respective zone table and it will be interesting to see how they will fare against each other.

In the last match against UP Yoddhas, Rohit scored 7 points while Pawan Shehrawat managed to rope in 11 points for Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, U Mumba’s skipper Fazel Atrachali has been sensational form this season and has contributed heavily in his team’s success this PKL 6 season. The upcoming battle of nerves will decide which of the teams has the mettle to clinch the top honours this season.

Here are the U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls squads:

Bengaluru Bulls

Defenders: Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar, K. Jawahar Vivek, Sandeep Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, B. R. Nithesh, Raju Lal Choudhary

Raiders: Rohit Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Kashiling Adake, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, V. Anand, Anil, Rohit

All-rounders: Jasmer Singh Gulia, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim

U Mumba

Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali

Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan

All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan

Here are the live updates from PKL 2018, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match:

