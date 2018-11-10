Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants live streaming, when and where to watch India time: Fazel Atrachali-led U Mumba will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the 2nd game on Saturday in Mumbai. While U-Mumba is currently at the top in points table of Zone A, Gujarat is positioned at 3rd spot.

Out of the 9 matches played so far, U Mumba registered win in 7 of them

Fazel Atrachali-led U Mumba will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the 2nd game on Saturday in Mumbai. While U-Mumba is currently at the top in points table of Zone A, Gujarat is positioned at 3rd spot. Out of the 9 matches played so far, U Mumba registered win in 7 of them, while the Gujarat Fortunegainst have only played 7, they have managed to win 5 of them. U Mumba will have the home advantage but the visitors will eye crucial points to improve their rankings. U Mumba have 39 points, while Gujarat Fortunegiants have garnered 29 points so far in the season.

Apart from the home advantage, U Mumba have strong players in from of Fazel Atrachali, Darshan Kadian, Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal. Worth mentioning is that in their last game against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Abhishek Singh scored 12 points and Darshan Kadian scored 10 points.

On the other side, Gujarat is also riding high after defeating Dabang Delhi KC in their last encounter. U Mumba at this point of time can’t afford to loosen their grip on the points tally, while Gujarat still have many games left and even a loss at this stage might not affect them much.

What time will the U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants match in Pro Kabaddi League 2018 start?

The PKL 2018 match between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants will start at 9 PM IST.

Where will the U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match be played?

The PKL 2018 match between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played in Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match?

The PKL 2018 match between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2/HD.

What are the squads for the U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match?

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Dharmarajan Cheralathan, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Vinod Kumar, Abofazl Maghsodloumahali, R. Sriram, Rohit Baliyan, Hadi Tajik, Adinath Gavali, E Subash, Surinder Singh, Shiv Om, Gaurav Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Anil.

Gujarat Fortunegiants: K Prapanjan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, Ajay Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Hadi Oshtorak, Shubham Palkar, Amit Sharma, Dharmender, Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Lalit Chaudhary, Vikram Kandola, Anil.

