Riding high on 4 successive wins, U Mumba will face off Gujarat Fortunegaints in the 2nd game on Saturday in Mumbai. While the home team is in red-hot form, visitors are eying an upset, coming from 5 back to back victories in their first 5 matches and then hitting a stutter in the last 2 with a loss and a tie. A one-on-one battle between Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali and Gujarat’s star raider Sachin is something to watch out for in the much-anticipated match.
Gujarat’s defence has been on fire so far with Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj, Sachin Vittala scoring regular points in defending. While Bhainswal scored 6 points against Delhi, Right corner Ruturaj has scored 21 points in the 7 matches the team have played.
The match will change tally standing in Zone A, but who will take away the points, in the end, is nobody’s guess as both the teams have looked equally good so far.
HERE ARE THE SQUADS:
U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Vinod Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Rana, Abhishek Singh, Surender Singh and Dharmaraj Cheralathan
Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Sachin Vittala
Live Updates
U Mumba 14-16 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sachin is turning out to be the guy for Giants for the deadly raids. He scores 2 touch points in a do-or-die one, Siddharth finally gets one point for Mumba.
U Mumba 13-16 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Mumba is struggling a bit, Siddharth Desia is getting tackled or making empty raids. Abhishek gets a point for Mumba while Dong Lee makes an empty raid for Giants.
U Mumba 12-15 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Siddharth gets a bonus for Mumba, while Sachin makes an empty raid. Meanwhile, Dong Geon Lee returns to his red-hot form and gets Mumba out of the mat. It's a ALL OUT.
U Mumba 11-10 Gujarat Fortunegiants
While Mumba has to pay the price for empty raids, Abhished gets tackled in a do-or-die raid, Giants have got a point with Sachin turning the deadly raid into a point.
U Mumba 11-8 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Gulia is out of the mat, gets tackled in a do-or-die raid, however, Prapanjan gets a point for his team and breaks the deadlock. Mumba, on the other hand, have started the empty raids with Sunil Kumar returning with nothing.
U Mumba 10-7 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Dong Geon Lee, who had been phenomenal in the last couple of matches is making empty raids, while Baliyan from Mumba gets his team in the front with a bonus and a 2 pointer raids.
U Mumba 7-7 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Sachin gets 2 point , Siddharth goes for the bonus and scores 100 raid points in just 9 matches in this season. Mumba makes a comeback with a super tackle now the socre is tied at 7-7
U Mumba 4-7 Gujarat Fortunegiants
Rohit Gulia gets Fazel, but Mumba immediately go upstairs, however much to their hopes, the review is held unsuccessful. Gulia gets a point and now the score is 3-5 with Gujarat in the lead.
U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Underway
Gujarat get the first point of the match with Sachin getting the bonus but on his next raid, Rohit Rana gets him out of the mat. After the first 3 minutes, the score is tied at 3-3 for both the teams.
Head-To-Head U Mumba 0-3 Gujarat Fortunegiants
U Mumba might be in red-hot form but they have been winless against the Giants in their last 3 meetings. Interestingly, Gujarat is the only team in PKL against whom Mumba don't have a single win.
Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 2018
Standing at 3rd spot right now, the visitors are eying an upset to change the tally after this match. After winning their first 4 matches, they have hit a bit of a stutter with a loss and a tie, but they will definitely look to return to their initial form.
U Mumba PKL 2018
U Mumba is having a sensational run the ongoing season with 7 wins, 1 loss and a tie. They are leading the Zone A standings with 39 points and got just the start to their home leg yesterday against Jaipur Pink Panthers when with a 48-24 victory.