Riding high on 4 successive wins, U Mumba will face off Gujarat Fortunegaints in the 2nd game on Saturday in Mumbai. While the home team is in red-hot form, visitors are eying an upset, coming from 5 back to back victories in their first 5 matches and then hitting a stutter in the last 2 with a loss and a tie. A one-on-one battle between Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali and Gujarat’s star raider Sachin is something to watch out for in the much-anticipated match.

Gujarat’s defence has been on fire so far with Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj, Sachin Vittala scoring regular points in defending. While Bhainswal scored 6 points against Delhi, Right corner Ruturaj has scored 21 points in the 7 matches the team have played.

The match will change tally standing in Zone A, but who will take away the points, in the end, is nobody’s guess as both the teams have looked equally good so far.

HERE ARE THE SQUADS:

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Vinod Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Rana, Abhishek Singh, Surender Singh and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Sachin Vittala

