U Mumbai will eye an easy victory at home against Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers live streaming: U Mumbai suffered their second defeat of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 season at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday but the Zone A table leaders will be looking to get back to the winning ways when they host Haryana Steelers in Mumbai on Sunday. Even the Haryana team were comprehensively defeated in their last tie with Dabang Delhi KC and will seek to salvage a win in the upcoming PKL 6 match.

The Mumbai team is most likely to get away with a victory given the worrisome inconsistency Haryana side has endured lately. Haryana’s Monu Gayat is still to light up the tournament with his sensational displays and his team will be hoping that he gives in a good performance against U Mumba. Stay tuned with NewsX for all the live updates from this crunch clash.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers start?

The match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will start at 9 pm India time.

Where will be the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The PKL 2018 match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be played in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers?

The PKL match between Mumbai and Haryana will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What are the squads for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers?

U Mumba

Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali

Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan

All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan

Haryana Steelers

Defenders: Vikas, Neeraj Kumar, Surender Nada, Sachin Shingade, Amit Singh

Raiders: H. N. Arun Kumar, Md. Zakir Hossain, Wazir Singh, Monu Goyat, Anand Surendra Tomar, Bhuvneshwar Gaur

All-rounders: Prateek, Patrick Nzau Muvai, Mayur Shivtarkar, Kuldeep Singh

