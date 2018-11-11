Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers live updates: The Haryana team will find it difficult to topple the Mumbai-based kabaddi team on Sunday when the two sides face each other in a highly-anticipated match on Sunday. U Mumba are the zone leaders but suffered a defeat in their last outing, they will look to get back to winning ways.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers live updates: It will certainly be a Super Sunday for kabaddi fans as they will get to witness a high-octane Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) battle between zone A leaders U Mumba and a spirited Haryana Steelers in Mumbai. The Mumbai side endured a difficult match in their last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday but they will be gunning to get back to the winning-run today against an inconsistent Haryana team. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers also suffered the same fate in their last PKL 2018 match against Dabang Delhi KC and will be seeking a win over the Mumbai team.

Haryana Steelers star man Monu Gayat has failed to replicate his fine form of the last PKL season and his side will be rooting for him to put in a top performance in the upcoming match. Elsewhere, U Mumba would like to maintain their dominance in the Zone A by pulling in a comprehensive victory over Haryana.

Here are the squads:

U Mumba

Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali

Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan

All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan

Haryana Steelers

Defenders: Vikas, Neeraj Kumar, Surender Nada, Sachin Shingade, Amit Singh

Raiders: H. N. Arun Kumar, Md. Zakir Hossain, Wazir Singh, Monu Goyat, Anand Surendra Tomar, Bhuvneshwar Gaur

All-rounders: Prateek, Patrick Nzau Muvai, Mayur Shivtarkar, Kuldeep Singh

Here are the LIVE updates for PKL 2018 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match:

